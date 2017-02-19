No, Pippa And Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle Are Not Feuding Despite Reports

Ever since Duchess Kate’s younger sporty sister Pippa Middleton became engaged to her hedge fund manager beau James Matthews, the couple’s wedding has ignited rumors of feuds among the royals and their own connections. Immediately following the announcement being made that Pippa was engaged, a rumor was sparked regarding Kate Middleton’s role in the wedding, and as to whether she would even have one. False claims were made that Kate and Pippa were feuding seeing as the Duchess would not be asked to return the favor of acting as Pippa’s maid of honor as Pippa had been to Kate in the royal wedding of 2011.

However, there was no feud between the sisters and even though it is accurate that Kate will not act as Pippa’s maid of honor, the decision is based on proper royal etiquette and has been made so that the Duchess will not steal the spotlight from her sister.

The most recent claims are based on a new beauty that has stepped onto the royal stage. Suits actress Meghan Markle is currently the serious girlfriend of Prince Harry. The couple has been reportedly dating since summer of 2016, yet Prince Harry did not make the romance official until November. It’s being reported that the two will make their first public appearance as a couple at Pippa and James’ wedding this May. These claims have since sparked new rumors by tabloids such as Life & Style, which now states that Pippa is annoyed with Prince Harry and Markle due to their supposed intention to make her wedding about their own declaration of love. Gossip Cop notes the details stated in the false tabloid claim.

“‘Kate vs. Meghan, Showdown At The Palace!’ blares a headline in this week’s Life & Style, which goes on to claim that tension is rising between Kate and Markle as Pippa’s wedding approaches. A so-called ‘source’ tells the outlet.”

The tabloid goes on to claim that Prince Harry and Meghan are seeking to make the wedding all about them and making their first appearance together, emphasizing Kate Middleton’s worries that her sister’s spotlight will be stolen.

‘They’re locked in a huge fight. Harry and Meghan want to use the wedding to make a really public declaration of their love, but Kate doesn’t want Meghan overshadowing her sister at her own wedding.’ The publication’s questionable insider further purports, ‘Harry may even announce an engagement to Meghan before the wedding,’ adding, ‘Then, when he brings her, there will be even more attention on [Markle]. Kate is furious!'”

GC has verified that these claims are completely false and that Kate Middleton is in no way concerned that the Suits star will hog attention on Pippa’s big day.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have reportedly met recently and it’s been shared that Duchess Kate was quite fond of Markle. It’s clear that the actress and the Prince are becoming serious. There have even been engagement claims and reports that Markle’s character on Suits, may be written out so that the beauty can be closer to the royal, as The Hollywood Reporter notes.

From the point Markle and Prince Harry made it official, it has made known that the actress is perfect for the royal seeing as she is a humanitarian who involves herself in a number of charitable causes much like Harry. Prince Harry had shared on a number of occasions that he found dating difficult seeing as there is a constant media circus that follows him and those he engages in relationships with. Past girlfriends have not been ready to be under the microscope, yet Meghan Markle is fully used to being in the spotlight.

