Lana Del Rey Is Back With ‘Love’ [Video]

In September 2015, Lana Del Rey released Honeymoon and, while that album became another hit for the singer/songwriter with singles like “High by the Beach,” “Music to Watch Boys To,” and “Freak,” Del Rey quietly slipped away from the spotlight throughout much of 2016. Aside from a few appearances, Lana used the past year as a time for some R&R, though it now seems that part of that time was used to create new music, because she’s now released a new single and teases that there may be more to come. Del Rey shares that single, which is available through iTunes, and releases teaser posters that promise more from the mysterious and extremely talented artist.

Lana Del Rey Shares Her “Love” With Her Fans

Lana's new single is incredible. I love this direction that she's taking her work in now – the future. I love you so much Lana… thank you, as always, for blessing us with your art. Xo @lanadelrey A post shared by Lana Del Rey Fans (@pinupkilos) on Feb 18, 2017 at 5:13pm PST

After 16 months away, Lana Del Rey is following up her Honeymoon success with a new single, entitled “Love,” according to Rolling Stone. Del Rey’s unique voice puts music to feelings of nostalgia in much the same way that Bruce Springsteen did with his 1984 hit, “My Hometown,” yet, as Lana sings of vintage music broadcasting via satellite, it becomes obvious that “Love” is about more than just remembering days of old.

“Look at you kids with your vintage music / Coming through satellites while cruising / You’re part of the past, but no, you’re the future,” croons Lana in her new single.

Ms. Del Rey touches a common fear, one that each of us faces sooner or later, and that is the feeling that technology is advancing further and faster than we’re able to grasp. “Love” is about a struggle between the past and the future and how each of us attempts to keep up with changes through the decades of our lives.

“It’s enough just to make you feel crazy, crazy, crazy sometimes,” sings Lana Del Rey.

For Lana Del Rey’s Los Angeles fans, the arrival of “Love” wasn’t nearly as surprising as it might have been elsewhere. Del Rey teased the release of “Love” with a series of teaser posters plastered on billboards and signs throughout the Los Angeles area.

Fans eager for more music from Del Rey and encouraged by Lana’s new teaser posters were rewarded, when “Love” leaked ahead of the planned worldwide release date.

“Love” can be purchased on iTunes as of this date and there will be a music video released in the near future, which is to be directed by Rich Lee, who also directed the Eminem: Phenomenal and Michael Jackson: Love Never Felt So Good videos.

Lana Del Rey Gets Caught Singing Karaoke

Antimusic reports that Lana Del Rey was exercising her vocal chords with a little Karaoke last weekend, but she wasn’t alone. Lana was joined by Tame Impala’s Cam Avery, Miles Kane, and Last Shadow Puppets’ Alex Turner for a cover of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” last weekend. The spur of the moment performance was reminiscent of a scene in Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous.

The small band of recognizable musicians performing live in a small roadside bar setting caught the attention of the other patrons with everyone cheering them on. The scene can be seen in a short video clip, recorded and uploaded to YouTube. The user only captured a portion of the performance, suggesting he didn’t recognize Lana Del Rey and her companions until they were well into singing the Elton John hit.

Del Rey was clearly just out to have fun, which is evident in her exaggerated crooning. Deviating from her usual subdued, smokey sound, Lana’s mixture of singing and laughing proves she’s not nearly as somber in real life as some of her songs might suggest.

In light of the release of “Love,” this may have been a warm up for a soon to be announced concert tour featuring more new music by Del Rey.

[Featured Image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images]