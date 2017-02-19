Mark Cuban Wears 46 In NBA All-Star Celebrity Game To Troll Donald Trump

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban played in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday and used that opportunity to troll Donald Trump. The billionaire businessman has been feuding with the current POTUS even before he was named the winner of the November election. Now it looks like Cuban may have had the last laugh in their most recent Twitter battle.

Donald Trump recently tweeted and said that Mark Cuban wasn’t smart enough to run for president. So naturally, when choosing his number for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Cuban went for number 46, apparently in response to the ongoing feud according to ESPN.

Initially, Mark Cuban explained his number choice as being a shout out to Michael Jordan. Well, it’s common knowledge that Jordan’s number is 23 but maybe Cuban was paying homage since 23 times two is 46. However, no one was actually wearing 23 in the game and it just didn’t seem like something that the Dallas Mavericks owner would do.

Only later did Cuban admit that there was more to his uniform number choice than just doubling Michael Jordan’s number. Could it be that Donald Trump is POTUS number 45 and due to the bitter back and forth between the two, Cuban opted for 46 to signify that he was next in line for the presidency?

After the game, Cuban seemed to open up more about his number choice and why he picked it. Cuban said he wore number 46 “to tweak the s— out of everybody.”

“It was just to f**k with everybody because that is what I do,” he said. “You’ve got to have fun with it. You can’t take it too seriously. So, we’ll see.”

Cuban also mentioned that he told people earlier in the day to keep an eye out for his jersey number. Good thing there was that jab at Donald Trump to keep everyone entertained because Cuban’s game was not on point. Cuban played 17 minutes in the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and managed to not score a single point. He did get one rebound and one steal in the game won easily by the East with a score of 88-59.

The game jersey number was said to be a direct response to a Donald Trump tweet from February 12 that said, “I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time, but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls. He’s not smart enough to run for president!”

Apparently, Trump is having a very selective memory because, during the election, Mark Cuban was a huge Hillary Clinton supporter. Cuban, who loves Twitter as much as Trump, tweeted often during the election about his disdain for Donald Trump and pleaded with anyone reading his tweets not to vote for him.

Cuban even showed up as a guest of Hillary Clinton during the debates as a way to “shake” Donald Trump. In response, Trump invited a handful of the women who waged allegations against Bill Clinton to sit on his side of the gallery.

Don’t get your hopes up just yet for a Mark Cuban for president campaign in 2020 or ever for that matter. Cuban said that his trolling of Donald Trump with the number 46 jersey isn’t a hint that he’s gearing up to run in the next election. It was just a way to get under the current POTUS’ skin and make a point in a public forum.

Then again, Mark also said “never say never” when talking about his possible political ambitions after saying that he has no plans to run. Maybe if Donald Trump keeps taking shots at Mark Cuban on Twitter, we’ll see the battle of the billionaires in 2020.

