Justin Bieber Wows Mexico With ‘Favorite Girl’ & Hits At Last Purpose Tour Show

Justin Bieber dusted off a throwback version of “Favorite Girl” at his hit-packed “Purpose World Tour” show, which wrapped in triumphant style at the Foro Sol stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on Tuesday night.

A 65,000-strong crowd cheered delightedly as the multi-platinum-selling prince of pop sang is iconic 2009 hit from his debut My World album of the same year.

Watch Justin Bieber sing “Favorite Girl” at his “Purpose Tour” show in the clip below.

Last night was the pop superstar’s fourth and final show in Mexico that kicked off his recently resumed “Purpose Tour” and began Bieber’s first-ever stadium concerts with his own tour.

Three shows took place at Foro Sol. The starter concert was at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer stadium in Monterrey last week.

Bieber also covered Kanye West’s 2008 hit “Heartless” during his final Mexico City concert.

Video of Justin covering “Heartless” by Kanye and singing “Favorite Girl” tonight #PurposeTourCDMX (February 21) pic.twitter.com/2PBdo7MrjV — Purpose Tour Updates (@PurposeTourInfo) February 22, 2017

Justin’s 2017 rendition of “Favorite Girl” isn’t his first trip down memory lane in Mexico.

The “Sorry” singer also wowed Mexican fans with a performance of “Yellow Raincoat” at his concert in Monterrey.

That song features on the Biebs’ 2013 Believe Acoustic album.

Bieber’s massive hits including “Sorry,” “What Do You Mean?,” “Love Yourself,” Boyfriend,” “As Long As You Love Me,” also made up his set list in Mexico.

As seen in the visuals that follow, the Canadian superstar has bleached his now buzzcut to platinum blonde.

While in Mexico, Bieber met two fans from the Make-A-Wish Foundation as part of his continuing work with the organization.

The singer has supported the foundation since the start of his professional career in 2009, and meets terminally (or chronically) ill children and teenagers at nearly every stop along his current Purpose World Tour and previous treks.

Bieber was also spotted sightseeing in Mexico. Onlookers took pics of the superstar out and about.

Next stop for stadium-upgraded “Purpose World Tour” is Perth, Australia, on March 6.

[Featured Images by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]