Ciara Hints At Unborn Baby’s Gender With Grammy After-Party Outfit

Ciara’s due date is nearing, and the singer seems to be dropping clues as to the gender of her and Russel Wilson’s unborn baby.

The 31-year-old singer wore a blue and white striped robe to the Grammys last Sunday, but it wasn’t until almost a week later that Ciara dropped the baby hint. Cici took to social media to share a photo of herself wearing the post-Grammys look with the caption “Blue is one of my favorite colors…” And cue the suspense!

Blue is one of my favorite colors.. pic.twitter.com/cQgUY99v8O — Ciara (@ciara) February 17, 2017

A site called Romper also picked up on the clue as it reported on Ciara’s possible gender reveal.

“At a post-Grammys party, a very pregnant Ciara wore a stylish yet cozy outfit that was easily the envy of every other attendee. Something about her look, though, was especially cheeky, as she later clarified in a tweet.”

Ciara’s post-Grammys look was first thought to be a simple statement of comfort as she walked the red carpet with her burgeoning baby bump.

“Epitomizing red carpet comfort, Ciara donned a blue striped robe and top knot while attending the Warner Music Group Grammys Party.”

However, Ciara has seemingly turned her outfit choice into a gender reveal with her latest social media post.

“After the photos of a glowing, gorgeous Ciara were taken, she circulated rumors even further, tweeting out a photo from the event a few days later with the note: “Blue is one of my favorite colors.” Pretty random, right? Understandably, it felt like a huge hint.”

Fans also took the caption as a sign Ciara and Russell will be having a boy soon as they commented on the singer’s Instagram.

“Blue for boy!” “Omg is she having a boy??????”

Other Instagram users commented on the fact Ciara made a robe look glamorous as she attended the Grammys after-parties with her husband.

“I swear celebs can wear anything and get away with it. Let me go to an event in my bath robe I would be crucified. But your glowing congratulations”

Fans started to even investigate an emoji family Ciara used in a caption for a video she posted last week. The expectant mom dances around her house in a white tank and black sweats as she makes quite the adorable scene, but again, it’s the emoji of choice that has people talking.

Her followers have noticed that the emoji family featuring two children now has two boys, which they’re taking as a sign Ciara and Russell are expecting a boy. Ciara is already mom to 2-year-old son Future, whom she shares with her rapper ex of the same name.

“I thought it was a girl? The emojis changed…”

“Ok so it is a boy because I checked back on one of her videos where there was an emoji and at first it was this one (emoji with boy and girl) with a girl but now it’s changed to (emoji with two boys.)”

However, fans may not need to be overly skeptical of Ciara’s emoji choice as she seems to have revealed the gender with Saturday’s social media post. In fact, People magazine already guessed Ciara and Russell are expecting a boy as she stepped out in the blue robe last weekend— days before dropping the hint online.

“Feeling blue! While husband Russell Wilson may be keeping his lips sealed when it comes to their baby’s sex, could Ciara secretly be spilling the beans?”

The site elaborates that Ciara chose to wear a laid-back look of a black tank top and pants with the pop of color provided by the blue robe.

“But her striped blue robe, which she wore over the top of her fitted ensemble, couldn’t go unnoticed — perhaps hinting that she will be having a baby boy.”

Fans won’t have to wait very much longer to find out if Ciara’s post was indeed the gender reveal as she and Russell are expecting their new addition in March or April.

[Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]