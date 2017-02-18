Is Johnny Depp Dating Daisy Ridley Amid Rumors Star Building Underground Tunnel

Johnny Depp has been the subject of headlines for months now due to, not only his messy divorce from Magic Mike actress Amber Heard, but also because of new details that have emerged about his financial issues. The Pirates of the Caribbean star made the move of suing his former management team, claiming that TMG mismanaged his finances. The company hit back and revealed Depp’s outrageous spending habits over the years, which have reportedly led to his current broke state.

The Daily Mail shares the recent claims about Depp’s spending and that Depp’s own legal team has responded to the allegations made by his former management team.

“The star – who is said to spend an astonishing $30,000 a month on wine, $300,000 a month maintaining a team of 40 staff and $200,000 a month on private planes – said his former business team, The Management Group (TMG) are ‘blaming the victim.'”

The publication shares the response by Depp’s legal team.

“[TMG]have chosen to employ a reprehensible “blame the victim” strategy in a transparent attempt to save their own skin and deflect away from their malfeasance, which is chronicled in Mr. Depp’s 48 page complaint. Mr. Depp did not sue his former business managers for his own personal investment decisions or the “financial distress” they wildly allege – Mr. Depp sued them for fraud and multiple breaches of their fiduciary duty, among other claims.”

Unfortunately, Depp has experienced a lot of negative press from the time Amber Heard filed for divorce and made allegations that the star had been physically abusive towards her. Just to pour more salt in the wound, Forbes magazine hailed Depp as Hollywood’s most overpaid actor, just before all of the star’s supposed spending habits were made public knowledge.

The most recent claims being made about Depp include his attempts to move on in his love life since his divorce from Heard was finalized in January. Rumor has it that Johnny has been quite smitten with co-star Daisy Ridley and that he has been trying his best to take things off-screen.

As The Hollywood Gossip states, Star magazine has spurred on the claim that Depp is trying to get over his Heard drama by making something happen with Ridley. The two actors are currently filming a remake of Murder on the Orient Express. The publication states the words of a supposed source who shares that Ridley isn’t at all interested in pursuing a romance with Depp.

“Daisy’s in a tough spot. She clearly thinks the world of Johnny as an actor, but simply isn’t interested in pursuing a romance with him. He isn’t accustomed to being turned down, especially by a younger actress. Johnny’s convinced that if he cleans up his act, Daisy might change her mind.”

It’s probably even more of a hit to Depp after so much negativity especially seeing as he is not likely used to being turned down. Additional claims have been made that the actor is preparing to build an underground tunnel that connects a number of his Hollywood homes. Although the new rumor seems a bit outrageous, most information shared about the Hollywood heavy hitter lately has been just that, so is quite believable.

The Observer notes the details about the claim regarding the underground tunnel that Depp reportedly wants to construct to keep out of the public eye.

“The famed actor reportedly wants to construct his own private compound in Hollywood Hills, which would be complete with an underground tunnel system..This rumored tunnel system would connect five of his homes in the cul-de-sac area… though the [claim] is heavily dependent on a number of ‘anonymous sources.’ Still, it wouldn’t be the strangest thing we’ve heard about the Pirates of the Caribbean actor as of late.”

