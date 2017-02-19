Lena Dunham Ripped By Donald Trump Supporters After Latest Interview

Lena Dunham continues to be a target for conservatives and Donald Trump supporters. The anti-Dunham brigade got a boost after her latest interview with Rolling Stone. In the interview, Dunham talks about the final season of Girls.

“We always wanted to go out while people were still engaged in the show, still talking about it. It felt like the saddest thing that could happen would be for people to be like, ‘Is Girls still on?'” Dunham says. She also adds that ending the show is an intense, painful sort of breaking up of a family, but it’s also one of the most inspiring creative experiences one can have.

Dunham also talks about people blaming her for Hillary Clinton’s loss.

“It’s amazing. I’m like, ‘Why don’t we check in with Russia, you guys?’ I think it tends to come more from the right wing, although I’m not sure. Now it’s so hard to know what’s coming from where, because stories get published on Breitbart and two days later they’re in Newsweek and you’re like, ‘What the f**k is happening right now?'”

Dunham claimed she backed Hillary when a lot of her peers were on the Bernie bandwagon. She said she received backlash from both the left and right. She admits that it’s painful to be blamed for Clinton’s loss, but realizes that people are just using her as a scapegoat. Still, the majority of commenters after the article, which was linked from many conservative websites, ripped Dunham to shreds.

“Hideous is all I can write. Ghastly comes to mind. And just down right UGLY inside and out,” says Mark H.

“This poor thing is so stupid; she doesn’t even know she is stupid. The fact that she thinks that Hillary ever had a chance, only emphasizes her boneheaded lack of information, let alone the ability to process information into knowledge,” claims Fourscoreandseven.

Right after the interview was published, Breitbart wrote an article about Lena Dunham dissing its site. They called her the “spokeswoman for the Clinton campaign,” even though Dunham never claimed to be. The commenters after this article were more brutal than they were with the one from Rolling Stone.

“Lena Dunham is a child molester, sexual predator and pedophilr [sic]. She molested her little sister from the age of 1 to she claims 9 years old [Dunham says this is absolutely false]. She devoted several pages of her autobiography going into detail about it. She’s a sick woman who should have no platform to speak from,” said Karen Goins.

“She is SO gross, and ugly inside and outside….if she keeps it up, Trump will easily win another term…..gawd…she’s a horrible human,” claimed Todd.

The alt-right went in on Lena Dunham on Twitter.

A VERY ANGRY LIBERAL WHO'S NOT VERY SMART OR LIBERAL IN HER VIEWS! Lena Dunham Annoyed That People Read Breitbart https://t.co/BQpDLqm3uV — Skyhook (@skyhookmike) February 16, 2017

Maybe you should ask fellow liberal Lena Dunham for advice. She has experience with her sister I believe. https://t.co/Ezq7cTNFPw — Tom B (@TomInKansas) February 13, 2017

Meanwhile, as The Hill mentions, alt-right champion Milo Yiannopoulos has referred to the Democrats as the “party of Lena Dunham.”

“These people are mental, hideous people, and the more that America sees of Lena Dunham, the fewer votes that the Democratic Party is going to get,” Yiannopoulos told Bill Maher on Friday evening.

Milo’s appearance was very controversial. Besides his comments about Dunham, he said that transgender people are weirdos confused about their sexuality and are disproportionately perpetrators of crimes. You can bet that we’ll hear Lena Dunham’s opinion on Milo very soon.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]