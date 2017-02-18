‘RHOA’: NeNe Leakes Doesn’t Think Co-Stars Are Trying To Keep Her Off Season 10

NeNe Leakes is headed to The Real on Monday to co-host the Fox talk show for a week. While sitting at the table with the rest of the co-hosts, NeNe confronts rumors that the cast of Real Housewives of Atlanta might be conspiring to keep her and Kim Zolciak off Season 10 of RHOA. Just days earlier, Leakes claimed that she hasn’t officially been asked to return to the Bravo hit yet. On the other hand, Kim will be making a brief return during Season 9 and says whether she comes back to the cast for Season 10 all depends on what the gig is paying.

In the clip that The Real viewers will see in all it’s glory on Monday, NeNe Leakes is asked about the rumor that her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates might be trying to keep her from rejoining for Season 10. NeNe doesn’t believe that is the case at all. Check out what she had to say about a possible return to the show and what it means to the other housewives.

“I do not believe that that the girls that I’ve worked with on the Real Housewives of Atlanta would be anywhere grouping up together trying to figure out for me or Kim not to come back.”

After Tamara Mowry-Housley responds with a simple “got it” NeNe continued to explain.

“I don’t. I don’t believe that,” NeNe said. “You know, I know people watch the show and they really want to see conflict and they want to make things up but I do not believe that these girls would get on the phone and try to figure out a way for me not to come back.”

That begs the question, who is trying to keep NeNe Leakes from returning to RHOA according to these rumors? She has been seen partying with Cynthia Bailey several times, as documented on Instagram. NeNe was also pictured with Cynthia alongside Kandi Burruss, who has said she wants NeNe to return.

Despite NeNe and Kenya actually making nice, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched if she was the one plotting to keep Leakes from returning to the show. While NeNe reprimanded Porsha during the Season 8 reunion show, it seems hardly likely that she would be conspiring with Kenya, since the two don’t get along.

Rumors have been flying about a possible return to RHOA for both NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak for Season 10. TMZ reported just days ago that as Bravo execs are getting ready for Season 10, they really want NeNe and Kim to return for an epic reunion season. Another RHOA veteran Sheree Whitfield has already returned to the show and has definitely shaken up the cast quite a bit.

While NeNe isn’t against the idea of returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10, she also admits that she hasn’t been asked yet either. Right now it looks like Bravo executives just want to test the waters and see if bringing back some of the show originals will be a ratings boon or not. They probably also want to see if NeNe and Kim are on board to come back before putting offers on the table and getting ready to film.

Keeping in mind that Season 9 of RHOA is still running and the reunion show hasn’t even been taped yet, even NeNe Leakes says it is too early to know if she will be returning for Season 10. She did make it clear in a recent E! News interview that if Real Housewives of Atlanta comes calling, she will be there.

As speculation heats up about NeNe’s return to RHOA, it’s hard to imagine that they would pass on bringing back their most popular housewife for a huge Season 10. The Bravo hit already seems to be heading back to their roots by bringing back Marlo Hampton for the recent “glamping” trip where she stirred up a ton of drama by attacking easy target Kenya Moore. It’s no secret that Marlo has been hanging around, hoping for her own peach for years. So far there are no rumors that she might end up a full-time cast member for the upcoming epic season. Then again, part of the fun has always been in watching Marlo hang with the rest of the cast as she tries to elevate herself to the level of a housewife.

Hopefully, Nene Leakes and Kim Zolciak will both receive big enough paydays to make a return to Real Housewives of Atlanta happen in Season 10. Do you believe that would give the Bravo hit the ratings boost that they need? Sound off in the comments section below.

