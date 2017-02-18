‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Hometowns And Who Will Nick Take To The Fantasy Suites?

Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor is down to just four women remaining and this week Nick is heading to their hometowns to meet their families. After hometown dates, Nick will narrow the women down to three. Those lucky ladies will be joining Viall on one-on-one dates that could end with a trip to the much talked about fantasy suite. What happens on hometowns and who will get eliminated?

Reality Steve has been giving fans spoilers for quite some time now about Nick’s season. If fans keep up with Steve’s predictions, then they already knew prior to last week who Nick would be accompanying back to their hometown. The four remaining women are Raven Gates, Rachel Lindsay, Corinne Olympios and Vanessa Grimaldi.

While the dates will not be shown in the order they were filmed, Reality Steve revealed the date each hometown took place. The dates will actually air with Raven’s first, Rachel’s second, Corinne’s third and Vanessa’s fourth.

Raven Gates will be welcoming Nick to Hoxie, Arkansas where teasers on The Bachelor website indicate Gates and Viall will go on a mudding adventure on a four wheeler that will end with a steamy make-out session in the mucky water. Raven is seen stripping Nick of his shirt as the two play and wrestle around in the muddy water. Nick voices to the cameras how much physical chemistry they have and how excited he is to explore a future with Raven.

Nick is headed to Dallas, Texas next where he will meet Rachel Lindsay’s family and be asked tough questions by her mother. One question shown on the television teasers shows Rachel’s mom asking Nick if he has ever dated a black woman. Will Nick pass her test?

The First actual stop on Nick’s list was Fort Lauderdale, Florida, although Corinne’s date will air third on Monday night. Viall will be meeting Corinne’s family, along with the much talked about, cheese pasta expert, nanny Raquel. People shared a preview from the February 20 episode in which fans can see nanny Raquel asking Nick what his intentions are with Corrine. Will Raquel and Corinne’s parents approve of Viall?

Finally Nick will head to Montreal, Canada to meet up with Vanessa Grimaldi’s family. While not too many details of Vanessa’s hometown date have been spoiled, a preview does indicate that after asking Vanessa’s father for his blessing should he propose to his daughter, he denies him his wish. Is this editing or does Grimaldi’s father really have issues with Nick marrying Vanessa?

Viall and the four women will then head back to New York for the rose ceremony to determine who will be going on fantasy suite dates in Finland. Before the rose ceremony can happen though, Nick gets a big surprise knocking on his hotel room door. Andi Dorfman, who rejected Nick on her season of The Bachelorette, appears on the show to give Nick some advice. While teasers may indicate there is more to it, Reality Steve has assured fans it is nothing more than her there to shake things up with a little advice for Nick.

The rose ceremony will lead to a moment that some fans have been waiting for awhile now, Corinne Olympios will be eliminated. While the specifics have not been shared yet, Olympios will be sent home and no doubt devastated that she did not win Nick over.

Raven, Rachel and Vanessa are the three remaining ladies and will travel to Finland to film the final two episodes. Every season fans wonder how intimate the lead gets with the contestants once the cameras are turned off. Nick’s season is no different, after all, fans already know he has slept with Andi Dorfman, Kaitlyn Bristowe, and contestant on his season Elizabeth Sandoz. According to Reality Steve, Nick has been with a minimum of seven women associated with The Bachelor franchise. Steve said, “Anyway, I have no idea who Nick had slept with in Finland. But it’s Nick, so anything’s possible.”

Since Rachel Lindsey has already been announced as the new Bachelorette, fans know that it will be either Raven or Vanessa getting engaged to Nick at the final rose ceremony. Rachel was sent home after the fantasy suite dates.

