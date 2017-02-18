Apple Watch Series 3 May Have One Very Futuristic Feature

The Apple Watch Series 2 has been a success for Apple and came out of the gate with great reviews. The Daily Express claimed that with the Watch Series 2, it is finally time to buy a smartwatch.

“The Apple Watch 2 is finally here bringing a host of new features and improvements to the world’s most popular smartwatch and this is why you should finally consider buying one,” says critic David Snelling, who adds that the water-resistant design and GPS make it ideal for fitness fans.

There have been a lot of naysayers who changed their minds once Apple updated its signature smartwatch. Chance Miller from 9to5Mac is one of those people.

“As I explained back in September, a few things about Apple Watch Series 2 were immediate improvements over the original model. This included software features such as Auto Unlock, Apple Pay, Scribble, Activity Sharing and more, as well as design factors like the cheaper price options of the Space Black model. After four months with the device, it’s those features plus more that have won me over.”

Miller adds that even though features like Auto Unlock and Apple Pay have become less important with the new MacBook Pro, he hasn’t stopped wearing it every day. Even though the battery life may not be perfect, that could change with one futuristic feature. Trusted Reviews has the news.

“Running out of time before your Apple Watch battery dies? In the future, that may not be quite so big a deal, if a patent application from Apple bears fruit. Apple’s ‘Connector-free magnetic charger/winder,’ published by the U.S Patent and Trademark Office, describes a system which would see turns of a smartwatch’s digital crown converted into energy.”

The article adds that it’s like a system that takes its cues from mechanical watches, with a rotational magnetic field either moving an electric generator producing power for an internal battery, or spinning a spring or coil to exert force on gears that produce energy in a system similar to traditional watches.

The Verge reports there are other new Watch features coming, but not all are limited to the Apple Watch Series 3.

“Apple is planning on adding a new Theater Mode to the Apple Watch in the upcoming watchOS 3.2 update. According to Apple’s developer guide, Theater Mode easily allows users to mute sound and disable waking the screen when raising your wrist, making it ideal for those looking to avoid interrupting fellow theatergoers at a movie or play.”

The article adds that notifications will still arrive on the Watch with haptic feedback. These notifications can be viewed by pressing the digital crown or tapping the screen when they arrive. In addition, Apple is adding SiriKit to watchOS 3.2. This will allow developers to make services in their applications accessible through Siri.

Meanwhile, new Apple Watch owners are still raving about their device on Twitter.

So in love w/ my new #AppleWatch in rose gold!✨ Love love love!!!???? Thank you for my Bday gift Will!???? pic.twitter.com/I8ZX5VUg9F — Shanda May (@MsShandaMay) February 18, 2017

I love my amazing boyfriend so much. Today he and I went and got a valentines present, an Apple Watch. I love you so much! — Devin Tyler Black (@the_iDevin) February 18, 2017

According to Fortune, Apple won’t share its exact Watch sales, but market research estimates that the Cupertino company sold 6 million Apple Watch units worldwide during the fourth quarter. Those who originally wrote off the Apple Watch as a gimmick now have to eat their words.

[Featured Image by Daryl Deino]