Banks on Presidents Day: Which Banks, Businesses and Offices Are Closed Monday?

Worried about banks on Presidents Day? Understandable, since we all want access to our money when we need it. But it’s not just banks we have to be concerned about. Depending on what state you’re in, any number of other businesses, services or government offices may be unavailable to you on Monday. So just what banks, businesses and offices will be closed on Presidents Day?

Presidents Day Trivia

As reported on by KSHB, the surprising fact is those banks on Presidents Day that close are recognizing a holiday that doesn’t exist. That’s right; the only holiday that the federal government recognizes on February 20 is Washington’s Birthday.

As far as the federal government is concerned, there is no such thing as Presidents Day. This means that Presidents Day is like Mother-In-Law Day or Take-Your-Kid-to-Work Day and has all the meaning and force under law that they have. Even so, banks on Presidents Day shutdown across the nation to commemorate United States presidents in general.

Banks on Presidents Day

But not all banks are closing on Presidents Day. For instance, Wells Fargo, TD Bank and Chase Bank will all be open on Monday. Open banks on Presidents Day also include a number of smaller, local banks.

Closed banks on Presidents Day include Capital One, Bank Of America, U.S. Bank, Citibank, HSBC and Sovereign Bank. Of course, all of these banks will resume normal hours on Tuesday.

Federal Government

When it comes to closings on Monday, you have to be concerned about more than just banks on Presidents Day. As reported by VOA News, even though Presidents Day itself isn’t federally recognized, Washington’s Birthday – which as mentioned above is Monday – is a recognized federal holiday.

This means that many of the federal agencies and offices will be shut down for the day – except for essential security and military concerns. For instance, Social Security offices, HUD offices and the IRS will all be closed for Presidents Day. Federal courts will also be closed.

State Governments

Not all states recognize Monday – either as Washington’s Birthday or Presidents Day – as a holiday on which state offices should be closed. Like banks on Presidents Day, some states will still be open for business on Monday.

The 38 states that recognize Presidents Day as a holiday and that will be closing offices on Monday include: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Keep in mind, even in these 38 states some state offices and functions will still be operating. For example, law enforcement and emergency personnel will still be available.

Post Office Versus Private Carriers

Even though banks on Presidents Day might be closed, the things you ordered using checking accounts at banks may or may not still get delivered on Monday. Certainly, United States Postal Service offices will be closed and deliveries will have to wait till Tuesday.

But FedEx and UPS – as well as a number of other private carriers – will still be making their deliveries as usual on Presidents Day. You should also be able to drop off packages for shipment at their offices and drop off points on Monday.

The fact that banks on Presidents Day are closed – along with a number of other business, federal and state offices and agencies – is inconvenient, but hardly the end of the world as long as you’ve planned ahead. After all, ATMs let us access our money or make deposits whenever we like, and it’s not like the banks won’t be there Tuesday.

[Featured Image by Scott Olson/Getty Image