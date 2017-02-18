For the K-drama fans in Singapore, it was the funniest Saturday night ever. Over 3,500 youngsters, mostly students, gathered at the Star Theatre to welcome the king and the prince of Hallyuwood.

Song Joong-ki and Park Bo-gum—the actors who captured the hearts of many is Descendants of the Sun and Moonlight Drawn By Clouds, respectively, doled out a night of fun, frolic and laughter.

Unlike other Park Bo-gum fan meetings, Singapore turned out to be the best. The ever-enthusiastic duo met their match in Singapore, where fans were equally excited and challenged the actors to put their best foot forward.

The ‘Rock-Paper-Scissors’ game played by Song joong-ki and Park Bo-gum drove the audience into a frenzy. The infectious non-stop laughter spread across the great hall, binding all fans together.

The actors sang, played games and pulled each other’s legs throughout the show.

The showstopper was when Song Joong-ki reenacted the classic pottery-making scene by wrapping his arms around Park Bo-gum from behind.

Another instance during which the audience blurted out laughing was when the duo held each other’s hips during an archery game of shooting stuffed toys.

Park Bo-gum also read out a heartfelt letter he penned for his Singapore fans. “Thank you for coming today. I’ll come back again. I’ll improve myself and become better in the future,” he said.

At Singapore, Park Bo-gum also enjoyed the local cuisine and went on a ferry trip.

Addressing his Singapore fans,Song joong-ki said, “The last time I saw you guys was in 2012. Miss you guys and thank you for coming to support Park Bo-gum.”

According to a report by Seoul Story, the members of BTS, B1A4, Jinyoung and Kim Jong-kook congratulated Park Bo-gum on his Singapore tour.

Meanwhile, on Facebook and Instagram, a few self-motivated youngsters, for the benefit of international fans and for those unable to attend the fan meeting, posted videos of Song Joong-ki and Park Bo-gum in action.

The hashtag #ParkBoGumInSG has been trending on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Joyce Tay, a fan of both Song Joong-ki and Park Bo-gum, said it’s a boon to meet both actors under one roof. “Song Joong-ki made waves in the first half of 2016, and then it was Park Bo Gum’s turn in the second half of the year. It is rare to have an opportunity like this to see two top actors at one meet,” she told Straits Times.

Stay tuned. This story will be updated with more details of Park Bo-gum and Song Joong-ki’s trip in Singapore.

[#ParkBoGumInSG] Song Joong Ki: The last time I saw you guys was in 2012. Miss you guys and thank you for comig to support Bo Gum!! pic.twitter.com/kBHLQk9tne — HallyuSG (@HallyuSG) February 18, 2017

[Featured Image by Ahn Young-joon/AP Images]