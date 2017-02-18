Ivanka Trump Perfume Is Selling Like Crazy On Amazon

Ivanka Trump may be facing trouble when it comes to her fashion line, but her perfume is currently selling out online.

Sales of Ivanka Trump’s clothing line have been declining, causing Nordstrom to announce that they will drop her clothes from their stores, according to the Inquisitr. Trump’s “products have seen steeper price cuts on average when compared to the total number of discounted goods in the U.S.”

President Donald Trump’s critics started the “Grab Your Wallets” campaign which boycotts goods associated with the Trump name. This, combined with allegations of stealing shoe designs and using real fur, have contributed to the decline of Ivanka’s fashion line.

Despite this, sales of Ivanka’s self-titled perfume “took the two spots in Amazon’s best sellers in Women’s eau de parfum: one spot for the spray and one for the roll-on version,” according to CNN.

Donald Trump’s presidency has already proven to be one of the most controversial and criticized in United States history. Only one month past his inauguration, several nationwide and international protests have broken out in condemnation of his policies. Most recent, according to the Inquisitr, was the nationwide “Day Without Immigrants” protest in “response to Donald Trump’s promises to tighten immigration and deport undocumented immigrants.

City Officials: 7,000 – 8,000 People Attend Immigrant March In Uptown Charlotte https://t.co/SwICAJgEe1 pic.twitter.com/e6BVo7fD3U — WFAE (@WFAE) February 17, 2017

Trump has come under fire for misogynistic and racial comments and his restrictive immigration policies. Last month, the president instituted an immigration ban which temporarily restricted the entry of people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

When a judge blocked the ban, Trump ranted against him on Twitter. Trump has become infamous for using the popular social media site to criticize his opponents.

Trump has also lashed out at the media, declaring “war on journalists and news outlets who dare to criticize his agenda,” according to the Inquisitr.

Ivanka Trump may not hold an official position in her father’s administration, but she is still being held accountable for his actions. She played a large role in his campaign, presenting a far more public image than her stepmother, First Lady Melania Trump.

While First Lady Melania Trump has remained in New York City as her son, Barron Trump, finishes up the school year, Ivanka has stayed glued to her father’s side in Washington D.C. Melania has not shown interest in entering the world of politics, but Ivanka seems ready to take on the role of a dutiful politician’s daughter.

Recently, Ivanka participated in roundtable discussion for female business leaders with her father and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, posting pictures of the event on her Instagram account.

At today's @WhiteHouse roundtable #POTUS and Canadian Prime Minister @justinpjtrudeau launch the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders. Women’s empowerment is central to economic growth and job creation. A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:30am PST

A great discussion with two world leaders about the importance of women having a seat at the table! ???????????????? A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:35pm PST

In the past week, Ivanka was also present at a press conference with Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and accompanied her father on a tour of a Boeing factory in South Carolina.

At the joint press conference with @realdonaldtrump and @IsraeliPM today at The White House. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/0OOxkM9NCh — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 16, 2017

Ivanka Trump has taken an official leave of absence from her company, relocating to Washington D.C. to be with the rest of the family. Her husband, Jared Kushner, is currently serving as senior advisor to President Donald Trump.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]