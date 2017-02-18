T-Mobile & AT&T Samsung Galaxy S7, S7 Edge Receive Android 7.0 Nougat Update

T-Mobile and AT&T subscribers with Samsung Galaxy S7 or S7 Edge can now experience Google’s Android Nougat. The much-awaited update is finally rolling out for these carrier-branded models, reports revealed.

T-Mobile pushed out the Android Nougat update two days ago. In their report, GSM Arena revealed that the firmware, which is 117MB-heavy, is only hitting the S7 Edge units that participated in the Galaxy Beta program. But it is very much likely that the Android Nougat will also be tasted soon by the regular Samsung Galaxy S7 model and those units that were not able to experience the beta version.

Moreover, according to the screenshots included in the report, the firmware update with build number NRD90M.G935TUVU4BQB1 bumps the S7 Edge devices’ security level to February 1, 2017. And aside from the OS upgrade it provides, the mobile software also brings in “new UX and various performance modes.” Upon successful installation of the Android Nougat update, Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge owners should also find “improved usability” of Quick Settings button, Notification feature and the Multi-window functionality. Samsung Pass has also been added while the Settings menu and the Always-On-Display feature have been improved.

Quickly after the release of the Android Nougat update for the T-Mobile branded units of Samsung’s 2016 flagship devices, AT&T followed suit. Announcing the rollout, the carrier specified that the latest Android version is now available for the AT&T Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge phones bearing the model numbers SM-G930A and SM-G935A, respectively.

AT&T also shared that in addition to the Nougat OS, the firmware update the company released came with improvements in network performance, security upgrade, and the addition of Samsung Cloud and Samsung Pass. It also removed the AT&T Address Book.

AT&T Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge users waiting for the update need to make sure that they have enough memory storage available in their phone prior to the download and installation process as the firmware size could be as big as 1.58 GB or 1.64 GB. It should be available via the Over-the-Air process. A notification will automatically pop up on the screen once the firmware update is ready for download. S7 and S7 Edge owners can also manually check the firmware’s availability by going through the phone’s Settings menu.

Meanwhile, as part of the global rollout of Android Nougat for Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge units, those who are in Taiwan should also start receiving the firmware as well weighing in more than 1.2 GB. The Android Soul reported that the Nougat update with version number G930FXXU1DQBI has been released for the Galaxy S7 units with model number SM-G930FD while the G930FXXU1DQBI software version is available for the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge SM-G935FD model.

Other Android Nougat release news revealed that the highly-anticipated firmware is also rolling out for Huawei Honor 8 units in India. Honor, through a blog post shared in HiHonor, noted the following.

“Honor 8 with Nougat and Emui 5.0 is open to users in India now. FRD-L02C675B310 became open to public a week ago. The same version will be available to all users in batches by end of February.”

Those who own LG’s G Pad III 8.0 can also expect to receive the Android 7.0 Nougat update in their tablet anytime soon, particularly those subscribed with Fido, a Canadian carrier. However, a forum post by Wilberry, a member of Fido’s forum page cited issues experienced upon installation of the firmware.

“Received the Nougat update last night and now my LG Gpad 3 will only connect to 2.4 wifi,” the post read. “It was working fine on my Rogers 5G router, but since the Nougat update will only connect to 2.4,” it added.

Are you still on the lookout for the Nougat update’s release on your Android device? The Inquisitr will continue to keep you in the loop for more rollout news for the firmware.

[Featured Image by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for MAC Presents]