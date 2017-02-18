‘Lion King’ Remake Casts Iconic Voices – Angela Lansbury Joins ‘Mary Poppins’

The Walt Disney Company is famously known for its animated films which almost instantly turn into classics. Well, in the last few years, they have learned that live-action versions of their animated classic and sequels to iconic movies could bring even more magic to newer generations. Fans will be happy to know that Disney isn’t forgetting where they came from and the names that helped them prosper for their live-action version of The Lion King and the sequel called Mary Poppins Returns.

Disney had tremendous success with their live-action versions of Cinderella and The Jungle Book, and they’re planning a lot more in the future. Things will continue in March with the release of the live-action Beauty and the Beast, but work has already started on The Lion King.

CNN is reporting that Donald Glover will take on the role of Simba in Disney’s new version of the 1994 animated hit. Simba was voiced by both Jonathan Taylor Thomas (young) and Matthew Broderick (adult) versions of Simba. Director Jon Favreau took to his Twitter to announce the great news.

As exciting as it is to learn the voice of Simba, Favreau’s next tweet brought even more excitement to the throng of Disney fans who love The Lion King.

Looking forward to working with this legend. #Mufasa pic.twitter.com/1LszbWrcYT — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) February 18, 2017

Anyone that is a fan of the film knows that James Earl Jones was the original voice of Mufasa as well, and it just wouldn’t seem right for anyone else to fill the role. The live-action of The Lion King is expected to be almost entirely CGI just as most of Favreau’s The Jungle Book was.

Disney was just full of great announcements for fans this week as there was more regarding Rob Marshall’s Mary Poppins Returns, which is a sequel to the iconic original starring Julie Andrews. While Emily Blunt will take on the title role, Deadline reported that Angela Lansbury will be in the movie as the “Balloon Lady.”

Yes, the one-and-only Mrs. Potts and the actress who has been in numerous Disney works will be back for yet another.

The new movie is going to be a sequel to the 1964 film and alongside Blunt, it will also star Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colin Firth, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, and Julie Walters. Oh, and the iconic Dick Van Dyke, who played Bert in the original, will also have a role.

Mary Poppins Returns will introduce three new children in the Banks’ family and it will be set in London in the Depression-era of the ’30s. Michael and Jane Banks are grown up now, and a tragic loss will bring Mary Poppins back into their lives.

As of this time, there is no release date set for The Lion King as there is obviously still a lot of work to be done since casting has only just started. Mary Poppins Returns is going to be released in theaters on Christmas Day of 2018.

With announcements like these, Disney is making the two films well worth the wait.

There are some who feel as if the iconic and classic Disney films simply need to be left alone and not try to improve upon perfection. Obviously, though, Disney has had some success with turning animated films into live-action and even with sequels, and that is where having Angela Lansbury in Mary Poppins Returns makes things even more exciting. Along with that, the live-action version of The Lion King casting Donald Glover and James Earl Jones may help put the nerves of some at ease.

[Featured Image by The Walt Disney Company]