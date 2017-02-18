Bella Thorne Topless? Bikini Bod On Full Display For Actress’ Vacation

Bella Thorne’s topless bikini bod is heating things up again online.

Recently, the 19-year-old Big Sky actress posted a new Instagram shot of her frolicking beach-side during a Caribbean getaway. The bikini-clad pic of Bella certainly made waves on the internet, as multiple news sources scrambled to post Thorne’s latest hot shot for readers. Did you get a look at Bella Thorne’s bikini this weekend?

Reportedly, Bella Thorne’s cruise vacation had the starlet feeling so footloose and fancy-free that she even snapped a topless pic during the sexy sabbatical. Read on to find out more about Bella’s steamy vacation shots that include a carefree bikini pic and news surrounding her apparent topless (and bottomless) swimsuit send-offs.

According to Extra, Bella Thorne’s bikini snaps were inspired by the movie star’s recent vacation cruise to the Caribbean. Apparently, after attending the couture-focused festivities for New York Fashion Week, Bella went on a dream beach getaway provided by Celebrity Cruises. There, Thorne provided the internet with plenty to gawk at when she posted a fun bikini photo on Instagram. Reportedly, Bella’s vacation included a long list of amenities.

“While on the cruise, she spent time in her world-class penthouse suite, which features two state of the art, interactive entertainment systems, a baby grand piano, marble floors, sweeping balconies, a living room, dining room, music center, a private veranda with a whirlpool…”

Even The Superficial covered Bella’s racy bikini pic, sprinkling the latest display of the actress’ taut beach body among photos from the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Launch event. In Thorne’s Instagram post from her tropical vacation, the starlet describes getting caught in an awkward pose for her latest bikini photo.

Tryin to kick my leg up but got caught in this awk pose instead. Thank you @celebritycruises for the gift of this much needed #vacation ☀️✨???? A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Feb 16, 2017 at 11:47am PST

“Tryin’ to kick my leg up but got caught in this awk[ward] pose instead. Thank you Celebrity Cruises for the gift of this much needed vacation.”

RELATED POSTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Bella Thorne Hair: Actress A Redhead Again? New Look Shocks Instagram

Bella Thorne’s Sister, Kaili, Is 24 And The Internet Thinks She’s Super Hot

Bella Thorne Glitzes Up For Women’s March, Flirts With DJ Zedd On Twitter

As reported by Elite Daily, the suggestive pics from Bella didn’t stop there. As recounted by the celebrity news site, Thorne’s steamy bikini pics eventually evolved into a topless Snapchat story from the sexy starlet. According to the recent report, Bella and a bud were sharing their topless fun with friends on the multimedia mobile app.

“The former Disney Channel star chilled in the Caribbean with pals and shared a series of […] pics and videos with Snapchat followers. In one, she decided to go heavy glitter, light bra.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, this isn’t the first time that Bella Thorne has shared steamy bikini shots with her online fans. In line with her topless Snapchat excursion, Bella reportedly shared some “nearly nude” snaps with her internet admirers last month. The racy pics came after a recent relationship upheaval for Thorne — she was most recently reported in a relationship with Charlie Puth, the latest love affair for the My Own Worst Enemy actress after her recent ex-boyfriends, Gregg Sulkin and Teen Wolf bro Tyler Posey.

But it’s not just boys that the bikini-loving Bella Thorne likes. As also covered by the Inquisitr, Thorne has also come out in defense of her self-described bisexuality. The star reportedly took to Twitter when an anonymous internet user lambasted the actress for her so-called bisexual nature. The often-topless Thorne seemingly holds no qualms on her bisexuality and is willing to go to bat for her orientation with faceless online commenters.

Apparently, Thorne even one-upped her topless Snapchat excitement with an apparent “accidental bottomless” wardrobe malfunction. Check out the reported bikini bottom occurrence in the below YouTube video.

What do you think of Bella Thorne’s bikini pics from the actress’ recent Caribbean cruise? Are you following Bella Thorne’s Instagram or Twitter? Let us know your thoughts on Bella and her bikini in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images]