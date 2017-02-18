Seth Rogen Tweets Donald Trump Jr. — Asks Him To Have Dad Quit Being President

Seth Rogen has been outspoken about his disdain for President Donald Trump but that didn’t stop the president’s son from following him on Twitter. After realizing that Donald Trump Jr. was a fan and a Twitter follower, Rogen decided to tweet directly at the son of the POTUS to ask him to have his father resign.

“Yo! @DonaldJTrumpJr! I noticed you follow me on Twitter. Please ask your dad to resign before he destroys the planet. Thanks dude,” Rogen tweeted.

Seth wasn’t done yet and decided to avoid the tweet and direct message Trump Jr. instead. In his DM, Seth Rogen asked the president’s son to have someone look into Flynn’s ties to Russia. He also called out Congressman Jason Chaffetz, who happens to be the chairman of the United States House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. Chaffetz has refused to investigate the Russia connection, something that does not sit well with Seth Rogen.

Sliding in to your DMs like: pic.twitter.com/zsUT4e2CnG — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 16, 2017

“Hey man! It’s Seth. Your father is trying to discredit our media, collude with Russia, and destroy the environment. It would be super cool of you to be like ‘yo, dad, why don’t you stop all this and go back to being just a guy on TV.’ The majority of the world would be pretty psyched. Thanks!!!” Seth tweeted after sending a DM to Donald Trump Jr.

So far, Donald Jr. hasn’t bothered to respond to Seth Rogen’s tweets or his direct messages. He also hasn’t returned requests for a comment on the recent request that he ask his dad to step down. Trump Jr. is still following the Canadian comedian on Twitter, though.

I found this weird thing on my left testicle. I think it’s an ingrown hair: pic.twitter.com/mkTZQzg4QW — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 3, 2017

Some may wonder why a Canadian-born citizen like Seth Rogen would be so interested in American politics. The answer is simple. Rogen actually holds dual citizenship with the U.S. and Canada. Not to mention that many Canadians have shown concern over their neighbors to the south and all the changes that have been made to American politics since Donald Trump was inaugurated as President of the United States.

In recent weeks, Seth Rogen’s Twitter feed has definitely become less funny and more political. It’s clear that he has taken a hardline anti-Trump position and has been working hard to share that with the rest of the world. Even before tweeted at Donald Trump Jr. with a request for him to ask his dad to quit being president, Rogen was sharing everything politics.

PM Shinzo Abe after Trump handshake:???? pic.twitter.com/h0ayPS9pB9 — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) February 10, 2017

Seth has been busy tweeting and retweeting anything that has to do with Donald Trump. That includes coverage of the POTUS’ handshake with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. That 19-second long handshake was definitely uncomfortable to watch. By the way, PM Abe looked near the end of it, that was probably his most uncomfortable handshake ever.

Rogen also felt the need to share when Donald Trump tweeted, “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

Seth Rogen reminded everyone that Trump “literally just saw him in court.” As a matter of fact, that Trump tweet came after a group of federal judges continued the stay on his immigration ban. Certainly, Rogen will have even more to say next week, when Trump puts out a new executive order to replace the immigration ban that has been struck down multiple times.

Speaking of the immigration ban, that controversy really didn’t sit well with Seth Rogen. The comedian explained on Twitter that his own family immigrated from Russa to Canada to escape religious persecution. During the time when the immigration ban was still in effect and so many travelers were stranded with nowhere to go, Seth made sure to tweet out phone numbers and information on how to get help getting back to their homes, jobs, and families.

“Did they ask about us?”

“Nope.”

“Whew!” pic.twitter.com/EqSvgCIcuT — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) February 13, 2017

While Seth Rogen’s Twitter plea to Donald Trump Jr. probably won’t result in the new POTUS actually stepping down, there’s still good reason to continue reaching out and speaking out. Rogen has been very vocal about his politics throughout the 2016 presidential election and he hasn’t stopped speaking out even after Donald Trump was inaugurated. Despite being Canadian, Rogen has been a strong voice for the left and a loud voice of opposition against the right and especially against Donald Trump.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/NBC/Getty Images]