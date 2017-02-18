Malia Obama Seen In Short Dress As Dating Rumors Heat Up For Ex-First Daughter

Malia Obama is gaining celebrity street cred even faster now that she is no longer constrained by White House protocol. The former First Daughter was spied wearing a short dress as she reported to work for her new internship in New York. Reports are surfacing that Malia is single and has dating on her mind.

Malia Obama was spotted in downtown Manhattan last week wearing a black distressed short skirt as she made her way into the headquarters of the Harvey Weinstein Company. Malia is in the Big Apple as part of her foray into the film industry as Daily Mail reports.

Whether it’s deliberate or not, Malia is rapidly becoming a fashion diva just like her mom, Michelle Obama. The former First Lady made her mark on manners of dress during her eight years as the wife of a President.

Paparazzi still stalking Malia Obama in NYC https://t.co/C1ci2hTlID pic.twitter.com/ZDs5280GTW — Young Chairman. ???? (@papiwhitelion) February 17, 2017

Paparazzi captured pictures of Malia sauntering towards the building at a quick pace. In addition to her short dress — shredded on the ends — the eldest Obama daughter wore a purple hoodie that was pulled over her head, but not enough to reveal her blonde-tipped locks. Malia also wore a pair of taupe hiking boots.

Although some critics on social media took aim at Malia’s style of dress, sources say the entertainment firm allows casual clothing in the workplace.

Malia and her younger sister, Sasha, have been on paps’ radars for a time now, as one can imagine. Over the years, their choices of attire in the public have undergone many changes.

When you're a fan of Malia Obama's style ???????? #maliaobamafashion #firstfamily A post shared by Chans Valdez (@onechans) on Aug 10, 2016 at 11:21pm PDT

At times, photographers have published images that didn’t sit right with Malia and Sasha’s parents, who reportedly used the power of the Presidency to regulate publication.

For instance, three years ago TMZ reported that during a dinner outing at Gjelina Restaurant in Venice, California, paparazzi swarmed the eatery to gain position for some candid shots of the future film industry intern. Malia was in town for her first internship with Halle Berry’s TV series, Extant.

Reportedly, the photog who took the image of Malia sent it to the AKM-GSI agency, which published it for sale on its website. Within hours, Michelle had her handlers contact the agency with a request to delete the image.

They reminded them that the White House had agreements with other sellers not to publish images of Malia Obama and her sister if Barack was not in the picture. The “strong-arming” tactic worked, for obvious reasons.

The agency sent out an immediate bulletin to prospective media outlets to cease and desist publication.

“Please delete the set of Malia Obama from your archive. The set was sent around earlier today. We cannot distribute this set.”

Given that Malia is no longer under the purview of her father’s Oval Office, it’s unclear if — going forward — pictures of Malia will be yanked out of professional courtesy.

The Obamas have sent out their very last @whitehouse Christmas card ???? #christmas #usa #unitedstates #america #potus #flotus A post shared by Daily Mail (@dailymail) on Dec 10, 2016 at 2:17am PST

Other than reports of Malia Obama’s short dress sighting, rumors suggest the future Harvard University enrollee is trying to find love in New York City. Hollywood Life said that Malia is putting herself out there in hopes of “dating” real soon.

There was some talk about Malia’s crush on rapper, Drake, but insiders say Malia is trying to mix work with pleasure during her gap year.

“Malia Obama is single and might be one of the most eligible bachelorettes in America. She would love to find a boyfriend in New York and has friends but for now, she is not dating anyone exclusively.”

As the source added, Malia is still single at the moment, but it likely won’t be long because she has all the qualities a potential suitor may be looking for in a mate.

“She’s hard-working, beautiful, and has the coolest dad ever (hey Barack Obama!).”

What do you think of Malia Obama’s short dress worn to work? Do you think she will find someone deserving of her heart during her internship in New York?

[Featured Image by Kristoffer Tripplaar-Pool/Getty Images]