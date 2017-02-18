‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7: Sophie Turner Drops Big Spoiler, Cast Braces For End

Warning: This article may contain Game of Thrones Season 7 spoilers.

Game of Thrones fans have been dealing with two tough realities this hiatus. First, the show began filming later than usual in order to take advantage of winter in Northern Ireland, where the show is filmed. As a result, GoT won’t be released by HBO until this summer at the earliest, which is several months later than previous seasons. The second — and more depressing — issue is that Game of Thrones Season 7 and Season 8 will likely be the series’ last.

As difficult as that news is hear, fans can take some comfort in knowing that GoT‘s cast is also having a hard time processing the end of the show. In a new interview with Mashable, actor Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth), admitted the mood on set is a little anxious.

“I know we’re all feeling it on set,” Liam Cunningham (Ser Davos Seaworth) recently told Mashable. “You’ve yet to see the work we’ve done on Season 7. You guys have two more, we have one more, we’re one ahead of you — and we’re now in the position where it must be like trying to get off drugs. We’re easing ourselves off drugs gently, and the drug is this show.”

Cunningham, who joined Game of Thrones in Season 2, also said that he and his fellow cast members felt the weight of the storylines — which are growing more and more intense as the end draws closer — as they filmed the upcoming season.

“Because we know we’re coming to an end, and [because of] what we’ve been filming in Season 7 — without giving anything away, things are coming to a head, so not only do we feel the passage of time… that’s also been reflected in what we’re shooting,” he said. “So it can be occasionally a little odd on set; it adds to the work and adds to the tension and we can use it, but I’ve never committed to a job like this before, this length of time. I’ve got a family on this that I’m gonna miss hugely.”

Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) also offered his thoughts on filming Game of Thrones Season 7.

“It’s gonna be a crazy season. It’s definitely going to blow a lot of people’s minds.

“It’s still the same running theme; characters that haven’t crossed each other’s paths before will do, and they’re gonna take it even further this time. People have loyalties that they have to examine.”

The actor went on to say that he’s already missing his cast mates.

“In terms of the pace of it, it’s been pretty much the same, but there’s definitely a feeling of… it’s coming to an end,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy. It’s sad for us, because we’re not going to get to hang out as much.”

While other Game of Thrones Season 7 actors are contemplating the end of the series, Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) has been busy dropping spoilers.

Kind of.

According to the Daily Express, the actress hit the red carpet at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) awards last week and talked about her latest gig.

“We’re about to start shooting the next X-Men,” she gushed — before offering up a potentially huge Game of Thrones Season 7 spoiler.

“We’ve just finished shooting Season 7 of Thrones, and I’ve got a couple of movies to do before X-Men starts. And then we go on to Season 8.”

So does that mean Sansa survives Season 7, or is Turner just blowing smoke? It’s hard to tell, but as Inquisitr previously reported, Maisie Williams dropped a similar spoiler about Arya Stark’s fate during an appearance on a U.K. talk show last month when she let slip that she was expecting scripts for Game of Thrones Season 8.

Could both Stark sisters survive until the end of the series? It sounds like they might, but only time will tell for sure.

Game of Thrones Season 7 returns to HBO later this year.

[Featured Image via HBO]