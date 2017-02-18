Kellyanne Conway’s Alma Mater Slams Her ‘Skein Of Lies’ And ‘Autocratic Scheme’

The University of Pennsylvania has declined to comment on what they think about their “most famous alumni,” Donald Trump, but the Trinity Washington University folks aren’t holding back on what they think about one of his chief counselors, Kellyanne Conway. The Washington Post reports that the University of Pennsylvania has accused former student Kellyanne Conway of manipulating facts, misleading American with a “skein of lies,” and said she is promoting a “thinly veiled autocratic scheme.”

This, after a tough week for Kellyanne. She’s been banned from multiple media outlets for the same reasons, for not being accurate or honest. The Inquisitr reported on Kellyanne’s most recent ban from media, MSNBC’s morning show Morning Joe, who confirmed they won’t be booking Kellyanne Conway anymore.

The host of the show Mika Brzezinski said the following.

“I know for a fact she tries to book herself in this show; I won’t do it. Every time I’ve ever seen her on television, something’s askew, off, or incorrect.”

One thing that Kellyanne has had a problem with on media is outright violating ethics laws. When she appeared on Fox News recently, she used it as a commercial to plug Ivanka Trump’s clothing line, after the Trump brand was dropped from Nordstrom for poor sales. And Kellyanne was proud to do so.

This led to outrage from the American people, that a White House staffer would blatantly use the media as free commercial for business purposes. But it wasn’t just the public that was upset. It’s a direct violation of federal ethics for Executive Branch employees. The Globe and Mail reports that this violation led to the Office of the Government’s Ethics (OGE) to write to White House counsel and ask that Kellyanne Conway be investigated.

Office of Government Ethics calls on the White House to investigate Kellyanne Conway, consider discipline —via @OversightDems pic.twitter.com/qFYDwkqgbm — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 14, 2017

As the Globe reports, it was only the “latest in a series” of complications for Ms. Conway. The group Citizen for Ethics have also filed a complaint letter, and thousands of citizens have made phone calls to the OGE about the matter.

We just filed ANOTHER complaint about Kellyanne Conway because the president isn't interested in ethics rules when his family is concerned pic.twitter.com/qeL8J136zQ — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) February 13, 2017

In addition to being banned from multiple media outlets, she is also reportedly banned from CNN, and Kellyanne’s own alma mater Trinity Washington University has spoken out against her. The Washington Post reports that the president of the university, Patricia McGuire recently wrote the following.

“Presidential Counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trinity Class of 1989, has played a large role in facilitating the manipulation of facts and encouraging the grave injustice being perpetuated by the Trump Administration’s war on immigrants among many other issues.”

Kellyanne Conway has lamented this criticism, reports the Washington Post. She said by phone yesterday that she was disappointed, after all of the money she has given to the university. Ms. Conway said between 1999 and 2002 she gave the university $50,000, and told the Washington Post, “My money was good.”

But fundraising money for a university is not supposed to be hush money as Kellyanne Conway appeared to suggest.

Democrat Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi also went to Trinity Washington. She has been praised by the university. But Nancy Pelosi has never lied to the media, and Kellyanne Conway is now banned from media outlets for doing so. The president of the university made it clear why she made the comments she did.

“I don’t go around denouncing our alumnae. I want to be on the record: We don’t condone lying. We can’t say someone is exempt from that. In offering criticism, it’s meant to be a call to a higher standard of behavior.”

Ms. Maguire’s comments were written in a blog post titled “On Lies and the Truths We Must Tell.” In it, she referred to Kellyanne’s creation of the phrase “alternative facts” and Kellyanne Conway’s “variance of the truth.” On Kellyanne’s spin with the phrase “alternative facts” Ms. Maguire said this.

“Ms. Conway invented the now-infamous phrase ‘alternative facts’ to defend Trump’s claims about the size of crowds at his inauguration, a thinly-veiled autocratic scheme to try to claim that the Trump inauguration drew the biggest crowd in history when, in fact, it was on the smaller side. Ms. Conway has been part of a team that thinks nothing of shaping and spreading a skein of lies as a means to secure power.”

Ms. Maguire also referred to the “Bowling Green Massacre” that didn’t happen. She acknowledged that it is possible to make a mistake and accidentally say something like “Bowling Green Massacre” when one means “terrorists from Bowling Green.” But she also said this.

“Perhaps the Bowling Green Massacre comment was truly a mistake, as she claims, but she repeated that canard on three different occasions as an explanation for why the travel ban, an executive order that clearly discriminates against Muslims, was necessary.”

Ms. Maguire also referred to Trump’s lies on many occasions, and kept using the word “autocrat” and described how autocrats “generate fear.” If Kellyanne Conway mentioned any rebuttal to the reference to the Trump Administration as an autocracy, it was not reported.

The president of her alma mater is not the only one calling Kellyanne Conway out for lies. Much of the American public is, but so are high ranking officials. Former White House Communications Director and State Department spokesperson during the Obama Administration, Jen Psaki, has penned an opinion column for CNN asking both Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer to stop lying to the American people.

Jen Psaki wrote in her review of Kellyanne Conway, “The fish rots from the head.” Jen Psaki also was harsh against the president.

“Not only is the current White House team lead by an undisciplined President lacking depth or intellectual curiosity, but a President who believes bullying, freezing out the mainstream media, lying to the public, and fostering a chaotic ‘Game of Thrones’ style environment is how you make America great again.”

Psaki went on to say she had a few suggestions for both Sean Spicer and Kellyanne Conway, with the first suggestion being: Stop lying.

“If the fact that you are speaking on behalf of the United States government and the the American people rely on the information you share isn’t enough, then the reality that this isn’t Russia, we don’t have a state-run media, and you will be caught in your lie should be reason enough. If you don’t have the information or the answer, just say so.”

Jen Psaki also encouraged Kellyanne and Press Secretary Sean Spicer to employ fact checkers, saying, “If you don’t have a research team, hire one.” This week Sean Spicer thanked Prime Minister Joe Trudeau from Canada for visiting the White House. The Prime Minister’s name is Justin Trudeau.

Jen Psaki also encouraged the White House, specifically Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer to change their television strategies, and bring in officials who have a broader appeal to the American public. She also encouraged them to “get back into the country more” and not just for rallies. She concluded her opinions with the following.

“Your credibility is more important than any job on your resume…Do your job like you could walk away.”

Kellyanne Conway’s gaffes and outright lies have led many to call for her dismissal. That the OGE has recommended an ethics investigation might be enough for most administrations. She does not do much to help her reputation or the administration.

Much of America has been talking about her interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper recently, where he came right out and said to her, “You’re lying to me.” You can watch that full interview right here if you missed it.

As far as where things stand with Kellyanne Conway’s ethics complaints, the letter to the White House counsel from the OGE says that Rep. Jason Chaffettz and Chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, along with the same committee’s ranking member Democrat Rep. Elijah Cummings have said what Kellyanne did when plugging Ivanka’s line was “wrong, wrong, wrong and clearly over the line.”

The Globe and Mail reports that the OGE has asked the White House counsel to advise them in writing by February 28 on what the White House plans to do with Kellyanne Conway.

[Featured Image by Carolyn Kaster/AP Images]