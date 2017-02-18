Barbara Palvin Is Single? No Lewis Or Niall At ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swim Party

Recently, Barbara Palvin took the breath away of many spectators when she appeared at the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue party in NYC on February 16 — but is she single or dating Lewis Hamilton or Niall Horan?

Of course, being reminded of Barbara Palvin intrigues many fans to look up her relationship status — and many people see online that Niall Horan of One Direction and Barbara Palvin dated in the recent past. There are also some rumors that Barbara Palvin could be dating Formula One racing champ, Lewis Hamilton.

Sadly, the first search results online often show only one frame in a timeline of history between Barbara Palvin and Niall Horan — and there is more to their story than first meets the eye.

Currently, Niall Horan has been attending 2017 Grammy’s parties in Los Angeles as of February 12, according to Daily Mail.

As for Barbara Palvin, she is single and was at NY Fashion Week for Sports Illustrated‘s party on February 16 for their swimsuit issue because she is in the current 2017 edition. For Sports Illustrated‘s 2016 swimsuit edition, Barbara Palvin was their “Rookie of the Year.”

For the Sports Illustrated party in NYC on February 16 that celebrated the launch of their swimsuit edition, Barbara Palvin dressed to impress in a soft blue flowing evening gown that was accented with pearls.

Despite the praise from her fans, so far Niall Horan is not dropping any hints on Twitter that he found Barbara Palvin’s Sports Illustrated looks to be particularly impressive.

What Niall Horan has been announcing is that “This Town” was a smash hit that has put him in the ring for winning an award from RTE for “Irish Song of the Year 2016.” In order for Niall Horan to win, fans need to cast their votes on Twitter.

However, it is not surprising to One Direction fans to see that Niall Horan and Barbara Palvin have not been spending much time together. Around the end of 2013, Barbara Palvin and Niall Horan were rumored to be dating, according to Mirror, and it was later confirmed by Barbara Palvin that there may have been at least one attempt at a date.

Sadly, a few months later, Daily Mail reported that Barbara Palvin and Niall Horan were “broken up,” but still friends.

Regardless, Barbara Palvin claims that she never officially dated Niall Horan at all — and instead immediately put him in the friend zone.

Although it is assumed Niall Horan is currently single, the same may not be true for Barbara Palvin — if speculation can be believed.

Ireland Independent and others claimed around late July 2016 that Barbara Palvin has “gone public” with her rumored boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. Nevertheless, there are still no official announcements Barbara and Lewis are dating or have dated in the past.

In fact, Sophia Ritchie and Lewis Hamilton are also rumored to be hanging out together in a romantic way, according to Mirror.

On the other hand, going to eat sushi with 18-year-old Sophia Ritchie does not mean 32-year-old Lewis Hamilton is dating her — and the two are likely just friends.

It is possible that Barbara Palvin and Niall Horan might be hanging out in the future as friends, but Niall might be difficult to reach for awhile.

For example, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Niall Horan has a long list of potential collaborations for his upcoming solo music career that include The Chainsmokers, Ellie Goulding, and other celebrity musicians.

Another major aspect of Niall Horan’s future is related to his golf business. Now that winter is over, Niall Horan will likely be working on his company, Modest Golf Management, and traveling the world to watch or play golf.

This time last year, Niall Horan and Justin Rose were putting together a charity golf tournament, and Sky Sports reports that the two are also together this year at the same time — but for a different reason.

As it appears, Niall Horan was nowhere near Barbara Palvin in NYC when he got together with Justin Rose for the Genesis Open Pro-Am on Wednesday, February 15 in California.

[Feature Image by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated]