WWE Rumors: Two Former Champions To Shockingly Return At ‘WrestleMania 33’

Every year, WWE wants to make sure that their number one pay-per-view (PPV) is the biggest show of the year and they are focused on doing that in Orlando in 2017. WrestleMania 33 is already shaping up to be a gigantic extravaganza and it seems as if the company is reaching out to a number of past superstars to have them appear. Now, the rumors are swirling that two former champions will make their shocking returns to WWE in early April.

While there are a lot of rumors out there, these have some pretty interesting backing and one of these former champions seems almost a sure bet to make her comeback.

At this week’s Monday Night Raw, former WWE Diva’s Champion Kelly Kelly was backstage in Las Vegas, and that wasn’t totally shocking. She does live in the city and it isn’t out of the question for past superstars to come in and visit friends, but with her, there seems to be more.

The official website of WWE released and exclusive video of Kelly Kelly backstage and talking about appearing at Axxess during WrestleMania 33 weekend. While that is a big deal in itself, Sports Keeda is reporting that she is coming back to the company full-time and it will be for a much bigger role.

Last week on Raw, Emmalina made her long-awaited debut, but as previously reported by Inquisitr, the gimmick is going to be scrapped for Emma. Now, it seems as if the gimmick of a character like that of Sable or The Kat is going to be given to Kelly Kelly upon her return to WWE.

She did say that she “would love to do one more run…in the future.” Well, WrestleMania 33 is the future, and the 30-year-old star hasn’t been in a WWE ring since 2012 when she was released due to having to deal with neck injuries. PW Mania states she has been officially contacted to appear at the PPV, but no word on whether she has accepted it as a competitor yet or not.

Now, if Kelly Kelly ends up returning to WWE, she may not be the only one who finally heads back after a very long absence.

Lisa Marie Varon is a professional wrestler who is better known to her WWE fans as Victoria, and she is a two-time former Women’s Champion. She is also a five-time former TNA Women’s Knockout champion and former TNA Knockouts’ Tag Team Champion who has been on the independent scene for a while.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, by way of Sports Keeda, is reporting that WWE has indeed contacted Victoria about making a return for WrestleMania 33. It is not yet known if this would be a one-off thing as the company has been reaching out to a number of former superstars, or if it is a long-term deal.

Victoria hasn’t been in WWE since 2009, but she has publicly stated in the past that she would love to return. Her last appearance for the company was in a battle royal at WrestleMania 25, but she has stayed active in the wrestling world.

Adding even more fuel to the fire has been Victoria’s Twitter account which has been showing a lot of her past pictures and big moments from her time in WWE. There is also this post on her Snapchat which has fans wondering exactly what she means by “I’ll be back.”

Former WWE Women’s champion Victoria post this on her snapchat. I think this means a return!! @REALLiSAMARiE pic.twitter.com/W8k7mbZ9GP — Tiffany Oates (@tiffanyoates27) February 16, 2017

When fans started asking what she meant by that video and caption, she started saying that was the phrase used in The Terminator. Of course, she isn’t going to give away a big return, but that’s a pretty cool deflection.

No-one really knows everything that will take place at WrestleMania 33 in early April, but the rumors are coming out in full force. It has been years since former champions Kelly Kelly and Victoria have been seen in WWE, but it looks like they may soon find themselves right back in the place where they had so much success. Many hints are being dropped on television and social media, but will they actually amount to anything in Orlando?

[Featured Image by WWE]