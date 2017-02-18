‘Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’ News: DLC Pack 2 Adds Items From ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Films

The second downloadable content (DLC) pack coming to Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will take inspiration from some of the classic offerings from the Dragon Ball franchise.

In a new magazine scan picked up by Saiyan Island, it is revealed that the much-awaited DLC Pack 2 will come with five costumes, which fans will recognize as they were sported by select characters from several Dragon Ball Z films.

The clothing worn by Metal Cooler in the 1992 film, Dragon Ball Z: The Return of Cooler, makes a comeback via the upcoming Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC. The outfit that Android 15 donned in the other 1992 movie, Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13, will also be included in addition to the garbs sported by Bido and Zangya in the 1993 hit, Dragon Ball Z: Bojack Unbound.

The fifth costume from the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Pack 2 is yet to be unveiled although it is expected to be the attire of the titular baddie in Bojack Unbound.

Players can use these DLC Pack 2 costumes on their custom characters in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. Apart from all that, there are more exciting items to look forward to in the expansion pack.

The second DLC for the hit Bandai Namco Entertainment fighting game will also add the Universe 6 Saga Story Chapter straight from the ongoing anime, Dragon Ball Super.

For those who do not know, this story arc saw Gods of Destruction Champa and Beerus, who is already part of the game, assemble their respective teams for a tournament between Universe 6 and Universe 7.

Naturally, the playable characters that will be added in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 via the DLC Pack 2 will be Champa and Vados, who played crucial roles in the said story arc. For the complete Universe 6 Saga feel, the expansion will also come with the Universe 6 vs. Universe 7 tournament stage as seen in Dragon Ball Super.

The rest of the goodies in the DLC Pack 2 include a new vehicle called the Saiyan space pod, which should allow Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 players to quickly travel great distances in the large city of Conton. There will also be eight new attacks as well as new Super Souls and Emotes.

Aside from the DLC Pack 2, Bandai Namco will also release another free update for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2. This one will bring in additional costumes, accessories and attacks.

It will also bump up the level cap for the time patroller to level 90, add new world tournament rules, a new option to change the background music in Battles, and a couple of new Expert Missions.

A release date for the Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Pack 2 has not been announced yet although it should not be long before players can get their hands on the brand new expansion.

On the official Dragon Ball video games website, Bandai Namco stated that the second wave of content for Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will be released this month.

Bandai Namco is expected to come out with more DLCs inspired from Dragon Ball Super so fans can look forward to the immortal villain Zamasu to find his way in the fighting game soon.

In fact, Saiyan Island has reported a few months back that the character, who was the main antagonist in the well-received Future Trunks arc of the anime, will be added in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 soon along with Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black and Super Saiyan Blue Vegito.

The ongoing Universe Survival arc in Dragon Ball Super, which features a group of never-before-seen characters from various universes, opens exciting possibilities for post-launch content in the game.

These new characters, which include a dozen Gods of Destruction, a possible female Saiyan and an angel, might end up in Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 sometime in the future.

[Featured Image by Bandai Namco Entertainment]