‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry Finally Comes Clean About Her Baby Bump

Kailyn Lowry started pregnancy rumors last week when she posted a photo of what looked like a belly bump on social media. A week later, the Teen Mom 2 star is finally opening up about her new look. Is she pregnant with her third child?

Radar Online reports that Lowry just shared another photo of herself on Twitter wearing loose-fitting clothing. It looked like Lowry was once again covering up a baby bump and fans were quick to point out how she looked pregnant.

Lowry denied the rumors in a later post, writing, “I did put on a little weight this winter, huh? I’m happy though.”

The pregnancy speculation first started when a fan photoshopped a pic of Lowry holding up a pregnancy test. However, when asked about the possible pregnancy, Lowry flat out denied the reports while her rep said the stories are completely untrue.

Lowry is coming off her shocking divorce with Javi Marroquin last year. It isn’t clear who Lowry is currently dating, though a recent episode of Teen Mom 2 proved that she is seeing a mystery man.

so much fun in LA last night on @mtv with @leahdawn92mtv and @nessnitty ???????????????? A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 7, 2017 at 10:24am PST

In the episode, Marroquin went to Lowry’s home to drop off their son, Lincoln. When he arrived at the home, he discovered a strange car parked in the driveway and another man inside. Marroquin refused to allow his son to stay without him knowing who was in the house with Lowry. Did Lowry get pregnant by her new boyfriend?

“We pull up earlier since Kail’s car as there and we see another car. I knock on the door, Lincoln goes in and I said, ‘Let me get my stuff,'” Marroquin explained. “And she won’t let me in,” Javi recalled of that surreal moment.

“I’m like, ‘I’m not leaving my son with another dude here’… not happening.”

Per Cafe Mom, fans aren’t convinced that Kailyn Lowry simply gained some weight over the winter months. Following Lowry’s recent appearance on a Teen Mom after show, fans are starting to believe the pregnancy rumors are true. On the show, Lowry donned an oversized blouse clearly meant to hide her mid-section. Was she covering up her baby bump yet again?

This wouldn’t be the first time a cast member denied pregnancy rumors. Jennie Evans did the same thing only to later reveal that she and David Eason were having their first kid. If Lowry really is pregnant, then she won’t be able to hide the news for much longer. Until then, fans will have to settle for Lowry’s word on the matter.

At the same time, The Hollywood Gossip reports that Lowry’s weight gain excuse is pretty valid. After all, Lowry hasn’t been the skinniest woman on the hit reality show and her weight has fluctuated a lot in the past. She’s also had two kids, so it’s completely understandable if she gained a few extra pounds over the past several months. Not to mention that she’s gone through a stressful time with the divorce.

Walkie talkie time! A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

Indeed, Daily Mail reports that Marroquin has nothing nice to say about his former wife. While the two are still locked in a heated feud, Marroquin recently admitted that he is “disgusted” whenever he sees Lowry.

“I thought things were really great,” he added.

“[Until] a very reliable source came up to me and brought some new things to light that I didn’t know about, so all of that went right out the window.”

It isn’t clear what Marroquin is talking about, though they have been fighting a lot about the reason behind their split. As fans will recall, Marroquin and Lowry parted ways because he wanted more kids and she didn’t. They were married three years before calling it quits.

Catch Kailyn Lowry in new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Monday nights on MTV.

[Featured Image by Valerie Macon/Getty Images]