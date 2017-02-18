Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Surprise Fans After Spending Valentine’s Day Apart

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s romance has a devoted fan following, and members of the cult of Shefani were disappointed that the couple didn’t spend Valentine’s Day together. However, Gwen and Blake didn’t stay apart for long.

Fans of the couple were likely looking forward to Gwen sneaking a few Snapchat photos and videos during a Valentine’s Day date with Blake, but The Voice coaches were forced to be apart on the romantic holiday. As Rare Country reports, Gwen Stefani spent her Valentine’s Day in New York while Blake Shelton stayed in Oklahoma. Gwen was busy doing press in the big city ahead of The Voice Season 12 premiere, and she appeared on TODAY the day after Valentine’s Day. Hosts Matt Lauer and Carson Daly asked her if Blake did anything special for her, and Gwen joked that the “Came Here to Forget” singer forgot the holiday.

“We weren’t together. I was here, and he was in Oklahoma. He forgot! No, just kidding,” Gwen said. “I got some beautiful flowers and lots of texts. It was fun.”

Gwen shared a few Snapchat photos of the beautiful bouquet Blake sent her, and she was adorably excited about the gift. She also let her fans know that she was thinking about Blake on Valentine’s Day by sharing an Instagram photo of her cowboy kissing her.

#happyvalentinesday gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:18am PST

According to People, Gwen Stefani was actually looking forward to spending most of her Valentine’s Day alone. During her February 14 sitdown with YouTube star Kandee Johnson, she revealed her plan to hop in her hotel bed and enjoy a little peace and quiet.

“I am going to be in bed. I have no kids here, no nobody here,” Gwen said. “It’s an empty hotel room. It’s gonna be so awesome. No one’s gonna ask for anything. It’s gonna be silent.”

Gwen Stefani definitely wasn’t enjoying the sound of silence last night. With a little help from a loud crowd, Blake Shelton made up for missing out on spending Valentine’s Day with his girlfriend. As Us Weekly reports, he put Shefani fans out of their misery by inviting Gwen onstage during his concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California. The couple surprised the excited crowd with a performance of their duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” and their fans couldn’t get over the adoring way they looked at each other while they sang.

Stylish Stefani dressed to impress her beau in a sexy, skintight black turtleneck and a patterned metallic skirt. She completed her look with a pair of thigh-high black boots. Shelton kept it casual in a dark button-up shirt and a pair of blue jeans, but his actions made up for his lack of fashion flair. At the end of the duet performance, Shelton gave his girlfriend a hug and kissed her cheek.

While their latest surprise performance of “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” is evidence that Gwen and Blake’s relationship is stronger than ever, the couple does occasionally have their disagreements. For example, they recently had a silly social media spat over who loves Ellen DeGeneres more. Adam Levine started it when he tried to convince Ellen that he loves her more than Blake does.

.@AdamLevine tried to convince me that he loves me more than Blake does. What do you have to say about this, @BlakeShelton? pic.twitter.com/Tmx1jAVtHx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) February 15, 2017

@TheEllenShow those boys don’t come close to how much I love u! Duh!! gx https://t.co/2dOjIg8zgp — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) February 17, 2017

Last September, Ellen DeGeneres asked Gwen Stefani to let her know when she and Blake Shelton decide on a wedding date. The talk show host said that she wants to make sure that she keeps her schedule clear, so she’s obviously expecting an invite to the couple’s wedding. As E! News reports, Gwen giggled in response to the question and called Ellen “crazy.” However, she also hinted that she and Blake do plan on tying the knot someday.

“OK. I’ll let you know,” Gwen said

Who knows? Maybe Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are already having playful arguments about which side of the aisle Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi will be seated on at their wedding.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]