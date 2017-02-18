Colbert Apology On Behalf Of King And Hawking For ‘Big Baby With Orange Hair’

In last night’s opening of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the host discussed the “buzzkills” in the U.S. intelligence community who keep presenting evidence of a speculated link between the administration of President Donald Trump and the Kremlin. Most recently, Colbert noted, it has been suggested that ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn may have lied to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, as previously featured by the Inquisitr. The host offered that this was both a “no no” and a “clink clink.”

Colbert moved on to President Trump’s planned review of U.S. intelligence agencies by billionaire Stephen Feinberg, the founder of Cerberus Capital Management.

“Hey, everybody. We’ve got some image problems. I know, get me the guy who named his company for the three-headed demon dog that guards hell.”

The comedian offered his best wishes to Feinberg with the review, and his relations with other members of the Trump administration, including Steve Mnuchin, Steve Miller, and Steve Bannon. Colbert joked about his expectations for a book, entitled Team of Steves, by Doris Kearns Goodwin to appear.

Colbert then turned to the obvious: he is named Stephen. He held up the extensive company of Steves in the Trump administration as creating a difficult environment for the “Stephen community.”

Colbert announced that he was taking a stand for Steves everywhere, because Steves are the neighbors, mailmen, and brothers-in-law of all Americans.

He noted the preponderance of brothers-in-law named Steve and commented that the phenomenon is “weird.” He described people named Steve as being “hard working” and “honest.”

“We’re not just a poor-man’s Greg, we’re Steves.”

The host then ran through a number of notable members of the Steve community, including Stephen Baldwin, a “lesser” Baldwin, Stephen Stills, Stephen King, Steve Austin, and Stephen Hawking,

Stephen Colbert then asked if there were any Steves in the studio, to which he received a lukewarm response.

“Not many. Okay,” Colbert reacted to the audience.

In 2007, at WrestleMania 23, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin delivered a “Stone Cold Stunner” to Donald Trump in a performance scripted by Vince McMahon, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Austin later stated that Trump took the Stunner like “a man” and that “he was there to do business and we did business, so I respect the man for that.”

“The fact that he is going to be the next President of the United States, it’s a hell of a story,” Austin was quoted just prior to Trump’s inauguration.

Stephen Baldwin’s brother, Alec, famously portrays President Trump in Saturday Night Live parodies, which the Steve has opined his brother should “retire,” as reported by Fox News. Stephen is described as a “vocal supporter” of Donald Trump who holds the belief that many Americans “quietly voted” for the president. He is said to have plans to launch a conservative YouTube channel.

Physicist Stephen Hawking has addressed the populist Trump and Brexit movements with a Guardian piece entitled, “This is the most dangerous time for our planet.”

“We can’t go on ignoring inequality, because we have the means to destroy our world but not to escape it,” Hawking writes.

That press conference Trump gave? A lot of whining. The press, Obama, Hillary, just wah-wah-wah. He's a great big baby with orange hair. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 17, 2017

Trump voters who thought they were getting a macho man got an excuse-maker instead. "Poor me, the press is so mean." Get over it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 17, 2017

Yesterday, author Stephen King told President Trump to “get over” the press being “so mean” to him and called the president “a great big baby with orange hair.”

When discussing protest songs, Stephen Stills stated that he felt “For What It’s Worth” “still remains pertinent” and that it saddens him. The musician acknowledged the “frustration of the other half of the country.”

“And the truth is, as James Carville once put it, ‘We’re right and you’re wrong, that’s it, get over it,'” Stills was quoted by Forbes.

[Featured Image by Scott Wintrow/Getty Images]