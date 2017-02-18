WWE News: Finn Balor Scheduled For WWE Live Events The Week After WWE Fastlane

WWE Superstar Finn Balor has been out of action since the WWE RAW following WWE SummerSlam, and his return is massively anticipated, but many wanted to know when he finally would return to the ring. Balor won the inaugural WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam in a match with Seth Rollins, sadly during the match he sustained a torn labrum after separating his shoulder after a powerbomb to a ring barrier.

It was amazing that Finn Balor was able to finish the match after this, but it is not as if he sustained this injury toward the end…it actually happened near the beginning of the match. He would put his shoulder back in and win the match eventually, resulting in his victory. However, the injury was too severe for him to continue on so he would go to Birmingham, Alabama and meet with Dr. James Andrews and his office for surgery.

He would get taken care of, but they would find other problems on top of the labrum issue. His bicep, as well as other minor issues, also had to be repaired, and thus his recovery time went from four months to about six to eight. This would put his return at about March or April, just in time for WrestleMania 33. When WWE put the poster out last year, he was a heavy feature on it. This told people WWE was for sure using him; however, he still needed to be cleared to return.

WWE would actually talk to Finn Balor about returning for The Royal Rumble match, which was seen as the most unpredictable Rumble in history. The plan was to actually have him come out at No. 30 and win the whole thing. Sadly, Roman Reigns came out to a sea of boos and begin the set up his match with The Undertaker for WrestleMania before being eliminated by Randy Orton, who became the winner by the elimination.

Balor simply did not pass medical testing to return at the time, which is why he did not make an appearance. However, he was always supposed to be ready to go by the end of this month or early March. WWE wanted to make sure he was 100 percent before having him return, so while Finn probably could have worked the Rumble match, it would have been better to wait rather than push him in before he was ready. One small hiccup could put him out of action another six months.

It has been expected that a return was possible by WWE Fastlane, which occurs in early March. It does seem like WWE may have to make a surprise return then or have him return on the WWE RAW following. Both dates sound like very possible return times, mainly because WWE has already added him back to scheduled events in March.

According to Daily Wrestling News, Finn Balor is advertised for WWE live events in Buffalo, NY on March 10, Toronto on March 11, and White Plains, NY on March 26. Of course, they are just simple live events, but he very could make a televised return on the dates mentioned previously, WWE Fastlane takes place on March 5th from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Of course, WWE RAW follows on March 6, meaning an official return on one of these shows is VERY likely.

As of now, there are no set plans prepared for Finn Balor when it comes to WrestleMania 33. He will be ready to go for the show, so WWE can use him on it if they so choose. Many believe he may be used as a bit of a backup plan for Triple H, as WWE feels Seth Rollins should be back in time but he very well could miss the show too. WWE does not want to leave The Game without someone to work with and Finn Balor would be an ideal replacement.

If Seth Rollins can work the show, we could very well see Samoa Joe vs Finn Balor or another match similar to this for the Demon King. WWE wanted to make sure Finn Balor was back in time for WrestleMania, which is why they never forced an early return, Now that the event is here, the plans they have for him need to come to pass. We’ll have to wait and see what WWE decides between now and WrestleMania for him.

[Featured Image by WWE]