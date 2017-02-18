Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner Remain Committed To Their Children Despite Divorce

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are on their way to pushing through with their divorce after two years of delays since their split, but that doesn’t mean that their commitment to their children has been diminished one bit.

Co-parenting is always a challenge for most estranged couples, but Garner and Affleck have managed to set aside their differences for the sake of their kids. As a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight, the pair have “so much love and respect for one another,” despite not being a couple anymore.

Jennifer Garner 'is set to file for divorce' from Ben Affleck 20 MONTHS after split https://t.co/GKLyywSFiP pic.twitter.com/PmapFKKbgU — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 17, 2017

The couple has three children: Violet, 11, Seraphina, 8, and Samuel, 4.

“They have maintained such a strong and beautiful united front to stay lovely and classy towards each other for their kids,” the source says. “They spend so much time working on their relationship — whether it’s a friendship or anything — for their kids.”

There had been numerous reports in the past several months that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck might be on their way to fixing their marriage. In fact, the Argo actor reportedly had a game plan in trying to “win back Jen,” as reported by the Inquisitr last November.

To top it off, the estranged couple has been spotted together enjoying a date without the children, which caused some media outlets to speculate that the two are trying to rekindle their romance.

But that is simply not the case, as Us Weekly confirms that the 44-year-old actress is already preparing to file the papers to officially divorce Affleck after 12 years of marriage.

“No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them,” a source close to the couple told Us Weekly.

“Their friendship is there,” the source adds. “They are so die-hard committed to co-parenting. Whatever form this relationship is, they’ll always have love for each other, and the love they have for their kids is so strong, they won’t let anything bring that down.”

“They both have done things they’re not proud of and in no way was Ben a shining husband, but there are a lot of things that go into a marriage and a split. They put together their plans and goals, in terms of their friendship and their relationship, and they’re doing just that. Whatever this new normal that they created for their family is, they’re doing it.”

Affleck and Garner remain in good terms with each other. As established, they have been spotted together — with and without the children — on numerous occasions. They still live in the same house, frequently went on trips with their three children, and were even spotted voting together.

Last month, Affleck commended Garner for being a great mother to their three children during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Shortly after their split in 2015, there have been numerous reports that Ben Affleck was dating the family’s 29-year-old nanny.

The Alias star confirmed Ben’s affair with the family’s nanny in February, 2016, but clarified that it had nothing to do with their breakup, the Mirror reports. Garner said that she only heard about the nanny months after her separation with Ben.

Jennifer Garner talks co-parenting with Ben Affleck?and the nanny scandal https://t.co/GMjpkKvXFq pic.twitter.com/AC0kHuiVgJ — Mooms Feed (@MomssFedd) September 4, 2016

The nanny, Christine, was reportedly fired after she had a relationship with the Gone Girl actor.

“Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation,” Garner told Vanity Fair.

Despite their numerous marital problems, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner didn’t end their relationship without a fight. The pair reportedly underwent couples therapy for years before they finally decided to end their marriage. There had been rumors that the two almost divorced even before Sam was born. Sam’s birth briefly served as a “Band-Aid” solution to the couple’s marital woes.

