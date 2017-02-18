iPhone 8: 3 Smartphones That Could Kill Apple’s 2017 Flagship

The iPhone 8 will most likely be one of 2017’s most successful flagship phones. Being the 10th-anniversary edition of a device that changed the mobile industry forever, the iPhone 8 has a lot of expectations to live up to. Inasmuch as the rumors and leaks about the device have been encouraging, however, the emergence of worthy competitors and alternatives to Apple’s iconic device could very well put a damper on the success of the iPhone 8.

With the upcoming release of formidable rivals and upstart competitors, the success of the iPhone 8 might not be as simple as it appears to be. Featuring powerhouse specs and a number of innovative new features, these three notable flagships could spell bad news for Apple’s upcoming halo device.

Samsung Galaxy S8

The Galaxy S8 is the latest smartphone in a long line of iPhone rivals. Samsung has been very aggressive with the Galaxy S8, equipping the smartphone with robust internals such as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and possibly up to 6GB of RAM, according to a CNET report. An upgraded pressure-sensitive edge display, a vastly redesigned frame, a dual-lens camera system and a 3.5mm headphone jack are also rumored for the Galaxy S8.

Samsung’s flagship is speculated for an official reveal sometime this March, followed by a mass rollout around mid-April. With this in mind, the Galaxy S8 would be in the market long before the iPhone 8 comes out. With its new features, powerful specs and attractive design, the Galaxy S8 would certainly be one of the most attractive alternatives for the iPhone 8.

OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5

The smartphone world was shaken a few years ago when a small manufacturer launched the OnePlus One, a device that was touted as a flagship killer. With premium specs and a killer price, the device practically became an overnight success. Now, the company is preparing for the launch of the OnePlus 4 (or OnePlus 5, if some rumors prove true), a smartphone that would be the company’s most well-rounded device yet.

The specs of the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 are pretty formidable, with rumors of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, according to a TechRadar report. These are speculated to be paired with an improved AMOLED display and a special AR camera. Unlike the iPhone 8, which is expected to be launched with a price north of $1000, the OnePlus 4/OnePlus 5 is speculated to enter the market with a very reasonable sub-$500 asking price, putting it well within reach for most consumers that simply could not afford the iPhone 8.

Microsoft Surface Phone

While Windows 10 Mobile is currently singing its death throes in the mobile market, the emergence of the long-rumored and massively hyped Surface Phone is expected to change the momentum of the ailing mobile OS. Rumors about the Surface Phone have been very encouraging, with some speculations pointing at a possible Intel Core i-series processor, up to 8GB or 16GB of RAM and up to 500GB of internal storage, according to TrustedReviews. These powerhouse specs are paired with an attractive, sleek frame that could debut Microsoft’s hinged screen design, which would allow the device to work as a tablet when unfolded.

The iPhone 8 is mostly a consumer device, and while the smartphone is used widely in the enterprise, very few could surpass Microsoft’s machines when it comes to productivity. The Surface Phone is speculated to be a device that goes well beyond the capabilities of a smartphone. Thus, much like the original iPhone of 2007, the Surface Phone could be the true game-changing mobile device of this generation.

The iPhone 8 is certainly the best smartphone that Apple would release to date. After years of lagging behind its rivals in terms of design, specs and features, Apple is set to catch up and even surpass the best of what the smartphone industry could offer. If rumors about the specs and features of its competition are any indication, however, the iPhone 8 might have to get over a pretty steep hill in order to dominate the mobile market this year.

