Chloe Lukasiak Considers Returning To ‘Dance Moms’ If Abby Lee Miller Leaves

Chloe Lukasiak and her mom Christi may consider returning to Dance Moms Season 7, if not for Abby Lee Miller. In a recent promo for Season 7 episode 13, the former reality stars talked about possibly coming back to the hit Lifetime series.

In a sneak peek for Tuesday’s episode of Dance Moms Season 7, Chloe Lukasiak told her mom that hearing that the ALDC is back in Pittsburgh for Nationals is making her want to compete again. Even though she was the one who opened up the conversation about Dance Moms and Chloe’s old life, Christi Lukasiak said that the topic made her feel uncomfortable.

“Anytime I think about Chloe competing, it makes me so uncomfortable. It was such a dark time and why would you want to go back there?” she told the cameras.

Mood ???? A post shared by Chloe Lukasiak (@chloelukasiak) on Feb 12, 2017 at 2:02pm PST

The next scene showed Christi trying to talk Chloe out of competing again. The Dance Moms alum explained that the 15-year-old has accomplished so much since she left the reality show. Although going on dance competitions has been such a big part of her life, Christi pointed out that Chloe has made a name for herself outside Dance Moms.

But Chloe explained that dancing would always have a special place in her heart. Although she misses her former Dance Moms co-stars, Chloe said that she wouldn’t want to see Gianna or Abby at the competition.

“It’s kinda who I am. That’s who I grew up with. Before there was Clara, there was Nia and Paige and Mackenzie. I do miss them a lot. Obviously when I go to competition this weekend, I really don’t wanna see Abby or Gianna. We didn’t really leave on good terms.”

Christi then said that if they could just remove Abby Lee Miller from the picture then things would be different.

“Maybe the federal government will help us with that,” Chloe replied, referring to the ALDC coach’s pending bankruptcy fraud case.

This is not the first time that Chloe Lukasiak threw shade at her former dance coach. As reported by Inquisitr, when the Dance Moms alum won the 2015 Teen Choice Award for Choice Dancer, she took the opportunity to threw a subtle diss Abby’s way.

“To anyone who has ever been told that they can’t do it, they shouldn’t do it, or they aren’t good enough, ignore it. Do it anyways and prove them wrong,” she said.

Chloe Lukasiak may have made up her mind about cheering her friends at Nationals, even from the sidelines, but Christi warned her that her relationship with the girls might be a little different since they left Dance Moms in Season 4.

“You know going to competition, walking in there, isn’t going to be what it used to be like. That’s not our turf anymore. We’re not exactly BFFs with them anymore. It makes me a little nervous. So really think about that ’cause I have a feeling in theory, you think its gonna be wonderful but its gonna be different.”

Chloe, however, does not seem a bit unfazed with Christi’s warning, instead the Dance Moms alum looked excited to crash the ALDC party.

Never say never….#DanceMomsOG A post shared by Christi Lukasiak (@christilukasiak) on Feb 16, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

While Lifetime has been teasing Chloe Lukasiak’s return to Dance Moms Season 7 for weeks now, the former reality star continued to dodge questions about competing with ALDC again. According to International Business Times, Chloe’s mom, however, may have just confirmed her return to the hit reality series on Instagram.

Last Thursday, Christi posted a picture of Chloe with Erin Babbs of Murrieta Dance Project, one of Abby Lee Miller’s nemeses. The young dancer was wearing a MDP team jacket in the photo.

“Never say never,” Christi captioned the photo, and added the hashtag “DanceMomsOG.”

Tell us! Are you excited to see Chloe and Christi Lukasiak back on Dance Moms Season 7? Sound off in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images]