‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Clashes With Mom Over Taking Jace To New York City

In an upcoming Teen Mom 2 episode, Jenelle Evans and her mother battle it out over Jenelle’s son, Jace. The current feud resulted when Jenelle, 25, wanted to bring her oldest son with her on a business trip to New York City. In the sneak peek clip, Evans called up her mom Barbara to remind her that she was going to New York. She then asked if she could take Jace along with her to the east coast.

The Teen Mom star told Barbara that she planned to leave on a Friday afternoon and would arrive late afternoon in New York City. Barbara told her daughter that Jace could not go on that day because he would be in school. In an attempt to compromise with her mother, Jenelle said Jace would only be missing a few hours of class on that particular Friday.

“Well, thanks for ruining that whole plan for me, thanks… I want to spend time with my son, so that’s why I want him to go with me!”

Jenelle becomes exasperated and asked, “Why does this always have to be an issue, every single time?” Evans said if it wasn’t for the business opportunity she wouldn’t be going to New York in the first place.

“Mom, I have a guy from the United Kingdom meeting me in New York City about a product that he has that he wants me to endorse with him and I cannot schedule around his schedule if he is from another country.”

Jenelle said she booked the NYC trip before calling her mom because she assumed Barbara would say “no.”

Earlier this year, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed the latest blow in her custody case with her mom. Jenelle is trying to get Jace back into her primary care and dropped details on regarding her custody case on Twitter.

“About about Jace’s case… it has been continued again from Jan. Until May! Still haven’t seen the judge once since filing in 2015.”

According to Radar Online, in one episode, Jenelle fired at her mother for refusing to let him stay with her for the summer.

“I want to see my son… The number one thing we always argue about is Jace. The number one thing we always argue about is me not being able to see my son and begging my own mother. He should be with me for the rest of his life. Not just a week.”

Just recently, Jenelle told E! News that she and David spent a weekend away just before Valentine’s Day. The weekend trip included a leisure breakfast and morning hike into the mountains. At the end of the getaway, Eason proposed to Evans.

We've decided on forever! ????????#PerfectTiming @easondavid88 A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 11, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Jenelle said David’s proposal “was definitely one for the books!… His idea was so original and he left me speechless.” Jenelle explained her engagement to Eason in full detail. David told Jenelle to look at the red roses on the ground, he then asked her if she thought they were pretty.

“… Of course I agreed! Then he said, ‘These are for you!’ and I said ‘no!'”

Teen Mom 2 fans won’t be missing out on the special moment because MTV cameras were present and filming.

“As I looked over his shoulder, MTV was there behind the trees and I had no idea they were going to be there. He asked me to marry him and I said yes! We were both in tears.”

Jenelle gushed about her new engagement to E! News. On Instagram, the soon to be Mrs. Eason shared a photo of her beloved engagement ring.

“The ring is a pear shape diamond with a halo of tiny diamonds surrounding the center stone… David did an excellent job and I absolutely adore everything about it.”

????✨ A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:01am PST

On January 24, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Ensley Jolie. Jenelle is super excited about the birth of her first daughter. The couple has not set a wedding date. However, they did say if they did not get married this summer, they would push the date back to the summer of 2018.

“We’re wanting to get into our new house and settle down. I want to plan when I have the time.”

Jenelle has two boys of her own, Jace, 7, with her ex Andrew Lewis, and son, Kaiser, from previous engagement to Nathan Griffith. Eason also has a daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]