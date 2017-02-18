‘The Curse Of Oak Island’ Season 5 Canceled Or Renewed: Series May Not Return

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 has yet to be confirmed by the History Channel. There is a possibility that it might get canceled, as series creator Kevin Burns has said that Curse of Oak Island Season 5 is not set to return.

If the History Channel cancels its highest-rated unscripted series, it will be because of the Lagina brothers. Burns told Local Express that the History Channel would be interested in renewing The Curse of Oak Island for Season 5, but the renewal and cancellation of the series would depend on Marty and Rick Lagina.

And Burns does not sound very positive about the series renewal. He said they were not set to return for Season 5, adding that the brothers had always been reluctant to do more seasons of The Curse of Oak Island.

“We are not set to come back for another year, take of that what you will. Every year the brothers are very reluctant to agree to do any more. This was always a hard sell for them. They did not approach us. They are not eager television personalities.”

The Curse of Oak Island creator also said that the brothers were apprehensive about appearing on television and were not reality show people.

“I think they’re great on TV but they were very wary, which I understand. They were not big reality show people, they didn’t want celebrity, they didn’t want fame. They really didn’t.”

Burns, however, believes that The Curse of Oak Island can go beyond Season 4. He thinks that Oak Island has “many, many, many stories” to tell, and even 10 seasons of the series will not be enough to tell all the stories.

“I think you could do 10 years on this show and you could find lots of things and lots of treasure, and I would still not be convinced that’s all there is to the story.”

But for The Curse of Oak Island to last so long, Rick and Marty Lagina will have to give their nods first, and that looks doubtful because of the demanding filming schedule that keeps them away from their families for months.

Meanwhile, The Curse of Oak Island Season 4 finale is set to end on a fascinating find. The two-hour finale, titled “Blood is Thicker,” will see the brothers making an important discovery, according to a one-line synopsis.

Moreover, the sneak peek released for the final episode says that all of the hard work pays off. The team members can be seen excited to hear that they have “really” found something significant this time.

And the brief clip ends with Rick asking the team, “question is where we go from here.”

Burns, too, has confirmed the discovery of interesting stuff in the final episode. Marty and Rick Lagina discovered some “incredibly interesting” stuff in the fourth hole, the creator of Curse of Oak Island told Local Express.

“I honestly think that if you thought the Spanish coin was a big find in season 1, people will love season 4.”

The Curse of Oak Island Season 4 finale was originally one-hour long, but because of the breakthrough, and the stuff that the Lagina brothers found in the fourth hole, they had to make it a two-hour long episode, Burns said.

“Every year we seem to get this weird, weird break of a find before the end of the season, which is all I can tell you. That’s why we literally went from a one-hour finale to a two-hour finale because the material we got was so incredible.”

It looks like the interesting find might be some metal. While answering Curse of Oak fans’ questions via Facebook Live, Marty teased that in the final two episodes, “it’s not just wood, look for metal.”

The Curse of Oak Island Season 4 finale, titled “Blood is Thicker,” airs on Tuesday, February 21, on the History Channel. And if Marty and Rick agree to do another season and the cable channel renews it, The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 might premiere sometime in November.

[Featured Image by Curse of Oak Island/The History Channel]