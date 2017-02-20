Brad Pitt, Courteney Cox Reportedly Get Flirty: Jennifer Aniston Feels Betrayed?

Long before Brangelina was even a concept, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were the golden couple. In the days when Aniston was a star on Friends, she formed a close bond with co-star Courteney Cox that has continued. Now a new report claims that Pitt and Cox have gotten “flirty,” leaving Jennifer to feel an alleged sense of “betrayal.”

When Brad and Jennifer were together, Courteney was part of their inner circle. But when a “chance meeting” brought Cox and Pitt together again, it allegedly offered an opportunity for the couple to “take their relationship to a new romantic level,” according to New Idea magazine.

That chance encounter reportedly took place in Malibu, California. Brad has been welcomed back to Hollywood gatherings in the wake of his split from Angelina Jolie. Among those events that Pitt has attended was the prestigious ROCK4EB! charity event.

Sting, Cindy Crawford, Heidi Klum and Zach Galifianakis were at the event as well as Brad. But an insider told the magazine that it was Pitt’s familiar friend Courteney who received most of Brad’s attention.

“Brad and Courteney greeted each other like old lovers.”

The source also commented that there is “so much history and affection between” Cox and Pitt, who have “been through a lot together.” As to how Brad’s former wife and Courteney’s long-time friend Jennifer Aniston might feel about the alleged romantic reunion?

By getting flirty with Jennifer’s ex Brad, “Courteney Cox basically just broke girl code,” reported Hollywood Life, which cited a source’s allegation that when Aniston learned about the flirtation between her former husband and best friend, she felt “annoyed” and upset.

“[Jennifer Aniston] considers it a betrayal.”

The media outlet also quoted an eyewitness about Cox’s alleged behavior at the charity event. That observer described Courtney as behaving “like a smitten fan girl around Brad Pitt.” Aniston’s best friend allegedly told Pitt “how great he looked and flirted with him like crazy,” added the eyewitness.

In addition, Hollywood Life quoted an insider who hinted that the flirtation was mutual. That source noted that “Brad and Courteney have come full circle,” and also alleged that there’s chemistry between them.

“Sparks were flying big time.”

Even though it’s been many years since Pitt and Aniston divorced, Jennifer recently revealed that the split caused her to feel “shamed,” reported Us Weekly.

Brad and Aniston were married from 2000 to 2005, and when Jennifer became a single, divorced woman, she found herself viewed in a different way.

“My marital status has been shamed; my divorce status was shamed; my lack of a mate had been shamed; my nipples have been shamed,” asserted Aniston.

“I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.”

While Jennifer is now married to Justin Theroux, she’s also found that relationship scrutinized and subject to rumors ever since the couple wed at their $21 million Bel Air mansion in August 2015. When news broke that Angelina Jolie and Aniston’s former husband Pitt were divorcing, Twitter went wild imagining how Jennifer felt.

Aniston felt “devastated” by getting caught in Pitt’s divorce drama, however, according to an insider quoted by the Mirror.

“Jen is far from rejoicing at Brad and Ange’s divorce. She’s devastated at being dragged into the scandal in such a huge way and wants nothing to do with it,” said the source.

Jennifer refrained from public comments about her ex-husband’s divorce, and the insider revealed that she had made a conscious decision to stay silent.

“She feels like she just wants to keep a low profile at the moment and doesn’t want to give people any more ammunition to keep her involved in the scandal,” added the source.

Jennifer’s husband Justin Theroux spoke out about his relationship with Aniston in the wake of Pitt’s split from Jolie.

“We appreciate each other’s sense of humor, we respect one another and we get along. I know it sounds simple – but it’s true!” declared Justin.

