Milo Yiannopoulos: Larry Wilmore Tells Far-Right Crusader To ‘Go F**k Yourself’

Expletives flew during the Milo Yiannopoulos interview on HBO’s Real Time on Friday.

Yiannopoulos, the Breitbart News editor and internet supervillain, earned the ire of comedian and political commentator Larry Wilmore during the show’s panel discussion segment.

A controversial “free speech fundamentalist,” Milo Yiannopoulos was permanently banned from Twitter last year after he harassed Ghostbusters star Leslie Jones and incited racist attacks against the actress. Earlier this month, violent protests erupted at UC Berkeley as students and faculty members tried to stop a scheduled speech by the conservative speaker. The event was eventually cancelled, but Milo promised that he is planning on giving the speech he was prevented from delivering, possibly within the next few months.

Last week, Bill Maher’s fans were stunned when it was announced that a Milo Yiannopoulos interview would be featured in the Feb. 17 episode of the comedian’s HBO political talk show. The Yiannopoulos booking on the show prompted a massive backlash and led to The Intercept founding editor Jeremy Scahill cancelling his appearance as a panelist in the episode.

But while Scahill was absent, Larry Wilmore was there and, at one point, let fly several scathing rebukes against Yiannopoulos, a professional provocateur.

During the panel discussion, Yiannopoulos spoke derisively to Maher about the other guests.

“[Y]ou always invite such awful people on your show. They’re so stupid… You should start inviting high-IQ guests.”

At this, Wilmore could no longer hold back.

“You can go f**k yourself, all right? If your argument is these people are stupid, you didn’t hear a word [terrorism expert Malcolm Nance] said earlier in this segment. He can talk circles around your pathetic douche-y little a**.”

Wilmore also slammed Yiannopoulos for his comments about Jones.

“And Leslie Jones is not barely literate, go f**k yourself again for that.”

In contrast, the Milo Yiannopoulos interview with Maher earlier in the episode wasn’t exactly amiable but was definitely not as heated. From the beginning, the host emphasized that he wanted to enter the conversation with an open mind. During their talk, the two concurred that liberals have a tendency to take the bait laid out by rabble rousers such as Yiannopoulos and others of his ilk.

But Milo honed in on female comics Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman, saying that they used to be funny “before they contracted feminism.” He also defended his harassment of Jones, stressing that he was merely being honest when he said that she looks like a dude and is barely literate. Yiannopoulos also took a shot at Girls star Lena Dunham, an outspoken activist and Hillary Clinton supporter.

“The Democrats are the party of Lena Dunham. These people are mental, hideous people, and the more that America sees of Lena Dunham, the fewer votes that the Democratic Party is going to get.”

When Maher asked Yiannopoulos not to pick on his fellow HBO stars, the latter said that there’s a perfectly good explanation for his comments.

“I hurt people for a reason. I like to think of myself as a virtuous troll.”

But Maher pointed out a glaring discrepancy in Milo’s schtick and gave him a warning.

“You should get off the Trump train. For a guy who loves free speech, you picked a weird boyfriend.”

Over the last year, Yiannopoulos has been on a college speaking tour that has taken him to campuses across the United States and Great Britain. Many of his speeches have been met with protests and/or have been canceled. Yiannopoulos recently signed a deal with Simon & Schuster for an autobiography titled Dangerous. The book will be out in March.

Real Time airs Fridays on HBO.

