Blake Shelton And Adam Levine Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Season 12?

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine have been coaches on The Voice since way back in Season 1. With Season 12 right around the corner, fans are starting to speculate if they will ever take a season off.

Shelton and Levine recently spoke to Yahoo about taking a break from the hit singing competition. While neither of them expects to take a season off in the near future, they did reveal who they think would be good replacements.

“I would entrust my position with very few people. Maybe, like, I’d let Bruno Mars in the door. I think he’s great,” Levine shared. “And we’ll see how many kids Justin Timberlake has, if he can handle another job. Maybe Justin can do it. And yeah, that’s pretty much it.”

Mars had a cameo during Season 11 and performed his hit song “24k Magic.” The appearance was almost like an audition, especially since Mars sat in a red chair for most of the song. Levine even admitted that Mars “looked good” in the chair.

For Shelton, it took him a while before deciding who might replace him. Although Alicia Keys suggested Chris Stapleton would be a good fit, Shelton thought he was too nice for the competition.

“We need somebody that’s, like, going to come in swinging. So I’m gonna say David Lee Roth!” Shelton added.

While Mars and Roth would certainly make for good television, Levine and Shelton are confident that they aren’t going away anytime soon. For Levine, he’s too competitive to take a season off and doesn’t think he’ll ever leave until the show is over.

“Adam is the most competitive person I’ve ever met in my life. He can’t help it. He’s passionate. And that’s probably why he’s made it this far in life,” Gwen Stefani chimed in.

It’s a good thing that Levine and Shelton are sticking around. Inquisitr has previously reported that fans made it pretty clear that the show wouldn’t be the same without their bromance. In fact, many fans threatened to stop watching the show if Shelton and Levine stepped down as coaches.

Meanwhile, this marks Stefani’s first season as a coach since she started dating Blake Shelton. According to Yahoo, the two are looking forward to the competition but still give each other pointers about their respective contestants. In fact, Stefani admitted that she sometimes gets confused when talking about work with Shelton.

“I think we actually help each other, you know what I mean? I’ve learned a lot about country music through … just in the last year through him. It is interesting,” she added.

While fans wait for the new season to premiere, Carter Matt is reporting that producers just released a new teaser in honor of Valentine’s Day. The video features all of the coaches talking about their favorite Valentine’s Day moment.

At the same time, ET Online is reporting that Shelton and Stefani just celebrated Levine’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony last week. Shelton even addressed the crowd and shared some heartfelt words for his friendly rival.

Although Shelton and Levine take a lot of jabs at each other on the show, he complimented Levine for being a loyal friend. He also said he was proud that Levine was getting his own star and closed his speech with a sweet, “I love you.”

Stefani was on hand to capture the moment and later shared a few pics on social media. She also sat by Levine’s wife, Behati Prinsloo, during the ceremony and appeared to have a great time.

Season 12 of The Voice is scheduled to premiere Feb. 27 on NBC.

Tell us! Would you still tune into The Voice if Blake Shelton and Adam Levine were no longer there? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]