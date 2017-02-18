WWE Rumors: 5 Superstars Who Will Retire After ‘WrestleMania 33’

WWE rumors surface regularly trying to predict several surprises that can come up at WrestleMania 33. With some highly-anticipated matches likely to take place, fans are excited for the largest event of the year.

But, the latest WWE News will bring both joy and sadness for fans. Amidst all the excitement about WWE WrestleMania 33, it is worth noting that a few WWE superstars will most likely appear at the event for the last time ever.

It is not that this would be the first time that a WWE superstar will walk into retirement, but at the upcoming event, not one or two, but at least five stars will retire after years of successful careers.

Nikki Bella

Latest WWE rumors have suggested that Nikki Bella is most likely to retire after the WrestleMania 33, as reported by Dailystar. Since her debut in 2007, she has had an illustrious career. Nikki has been the longest reigning WWE Divas Champion in history.

Nikki had been suffering from some neck issues for the last couple of years. Even after a few surgeries, she has been unable to recover completely. She had returned to SummerSlam after a 10-month hiatus and has featured on SmackDown ever since.

It will be heartbreaking for fans to see Nikki Bella retire due to health issues, but she will go out with a bang. At WWE WrestleMania 33, she will team up with real-life boyfriend, John Cena against The Miz and his wife, Maryse.

Mark Henry

News about Henry retiring has been doing the rounds for quite some time, but it looks like WrestleMania 33 will be the last major event for the world’s strongest man.

Henry has already passed his 45th birthday, and his appearances in the WWE have been sparse lately. Henry had previously stated that he would retire in 2016, although he didn’t do that; he did keep a low profile in 2016.

According to some WWE rumors, Mark Henry will not retire immediately after WWE WrestleMania 33, but will appear in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal before taking a full retirement.

Big Show

Big Show had made an announcement in 2016 about his possible retirement after WrestleMania 33. There is no reason to think otherwise, as there is not much left for him in terms of storyline.

However, Big Show has been training hard at the gym for his highly-anticipated match with Shaquille O’Neal. This upcoming match will probably be his last high-profile WWE match.

In his illustrious career over the years, Big Show has held the World Heavyweight Championship seven times and is the only person to have held the WWE, ECW, World Heavyweight, and WCW championships.

Chris Jericho

Well, nothing has been explicitly announced, but some WWE rumors suggest that it is the end of the road for Chris Jericho considering what transpired on a recent Monday Night RAW. Chris and Kevin Owens’ long friendship came to a halt, as was expected for quite some time now.

The bromance is over, and Chris will face Owens at the WWE WrestleMania 33 with the United States Title on the line. Most likely Jericho will lose both the title and the feud. After that, there would be nothing substantial left for Jericho.

¡Chris Jericho propone una lucha de mejores amigos en #WrestleMania 33: Jericho vs. Owens! #Raw pic.twitter.com/3a3JxYJ6hA — Wrestling Noticiaz (@WNoticiaz) February 7, 2017

Since his debut at the then-World Wrestling Federation in 1999, Jericho has won several championships over the years. He is considered one of the greatest Intercontinental Champions of all time and has held the title for more time than anyone else in the history.

The Undertaker

The retirement of the Undertaker has been looming for quite some time, and it appears that he will finally hang his boots after the WrestleMania 33.

At 51-years-old, he is way past his prime, and there were rumors that he was hurt after his brief Royal Rumble 2017 appearance. The Deadman is in need of a hip surgery which might force him to call it a day.

WWE rumors suggest that Undertaker will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. Reigns beating Undertaker will not be received well by fans, giving WWE the perfect opportunity to turn him into the biggest heel of recent times.

With these five long-time WWE superstars possibly heading toward retirement after WrestleMania 33, WWE fans are bound to miss the legends that changed the face of WWE over the years.

[Featured Image by WWE]