Beyonce Accused Of ‘Flaunting’ Baby Bump To Avoid Surrogate Accusations

Beyonce set social media on fire when she announced she was expecting twins with a bare bump photo on Instagram earlier this month, but sources are now claiming that there may be an ulterior motive when it comes to the superstar showing off her baby bump to the world.

Beyonce has understandably been proudly showing off her stunning pregnancy curves across social media and at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards on February 12, but some fans and inside sources are now claiming that Beyonce – who’s known to keep her private life under the radar – may be “flaunting” her bump to avoid the surrogacy and “fake” baby bump accusations that bombarded her prior to the birth of Blue Ivy five years ago.

As fans will likely remember, Beyonce was hit with “fake” pregnancy accusations back in 2011 after fans claimed that the star’s bump appeared to “fold” during an interview while she was pregnant with her and Jay Z’s now 5-year-old daughter.

A source close to the “Formation” singer recently alleged to Hollywood Life that Beyonce found all the “fake” pregnancy accusations to be “very disheartening” five years ago, claiming that’s why the superstar is now being so open about her pregnancy this time around by sharing numerous photos of her bare baby bump on social media and her website.

“[Beyonce] found it very disheartening when she received so much criticism and backlash during her first pregnancy because everyone thought it was fake and that she had a surrogate,” an insider alleged of how Beyonce handled the folding bump accusations during her first pregnancy.

The site’s Beyonce insider then went on to claim that “the reason why she is flaunting her pregnancy bump this time around is because she doesn’t want anyone to have any doubt that her pregnancy is real.”

Though Beyonce has not commented on the claims, some fans have made the same accusations on social media following her twins pregnancy announcement on February 1.

A number of Twitter users have speculated that Beyonce, who is known to be pretty private when it comes to her personal life, has been “flaunting” her twins bump after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram two weeks ago in an attempt to stop fans from claiming she may be using a surrogate to carry her and Jay Z’s twins.

“I feel like all this s*** is just to prove she’s actually pregnant this time. No moving fake baby bump,” Twitter user @lupuspuella claimed of Beyonce proudly showing off her body while expecting twins with husband Jay Z, while @personaltweetz1 hit back “OK u real pregnant [but] u did fake duh first pregnancy!”

As fans will remember, Beyonce was hit by a barrage of rumors claiming she supposedly wasn’t really pregnant with daughter Blue Ivy back in 2011 after footage of the star sitting during an interview appeared to show her bump “fold” as she sat down.

The footage quickly went viral and sparked a slew of headlines suggesting Beyonce may have been wearing a fake baby bump, including an article by Daily Mail which asked six years ago, “Is Beyonce wearing a fake baby bump?”

The site even noted at the time that the supposed “folding” baby bump controversy “even triggered wild ‘conspiracy theories'” that alleged Beyonce may have been “faking her pregnancy while a surrogate mother carries her baby.”

Beyonce then went on to deny the rumors a year later during an interview with Katie Couric, claiming the fake pregnancy rumors were “ridiculous” before adding that she felt the accusations she was wearing a fake bump while expecting Blue Ivy were so ludicrous they didn’t even upset her, though Hollywood Life’s is now claiming Beyonce was “disheartened” by the speculation.

“You know there are certain things that are so far, it doesn’t even affect me,” Beyonce said at the time of the fake pregnancy accusations. “I am cool, it is so ridiculous and over the top.”

What do you think of Beyonce being accused of “flaunting” her baby bump to avoid a repeat of the surrogacy rumors that swirled around Blue Ivy’s birth?

[Featured Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for TIDAL]