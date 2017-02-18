‘The Bachelorette’ 2017: Rachel Lindsay Reveals Her Type, And It’s Not Nick

Rachel Lindsay being The Bachelorette for 2017 no longer comes as a big shocker. The announcement even came before the conclusion of The Bachelor Season 21 – a spoiler that not a lot of fans have taken well. This obviously means that Rachel did not end up with Nick Viall, and that seems to be just fine.

Despite the strong chemistry observed between the confirmed The Bachelorette 2017 and Nick, Lindsay already made it clear that Viall is not really her type and that is because she does not have one in the first place.

In an interview with People magazine, the 31-year-old Dallas-based attorney revealed what she is really looking for in a man. Nick would not exactly be considered as her type; Rachel also shared that she is not picky and does not care so much about the physical aspect. What The Bachelorette 2017 does love is someone who has a “great smile.”

“Physically, I really don’t have a type, but I’m a sucker for a great smile. But I’m rooting for me! Is love going to happen? Where is he? I’m grateful to have the opportunity to do this again, but this time I’m in the driver’s seat. I get to have my choice.”

The smart cookie went on to say that the smile is her “favorite physical attribute.” Other than that, she only wants someone who has good values and a guy who can make her laugh easily. More importantly, Rachel’s suitor should also be like her – smart and ambitious — and one who is able to maintain a good conversation.

When it comes to hobbies, The Bachelorette 2017’s Rachel wants her man to be able to talk about sports. He does not necessarily need to excel at them but he should be able to know enough about them to have a conversation with her on the subject. Lindsay also noted that her partner should be open to marriage and the idea of having children.

Being the first African-American leading lady in the reality TV dating game show, The Bachelorette 2017’s confirmation is considered a big deal. However, for Rachel Lindsay, it is not. According to her, this won’t be the first interracial relationship she has to deal with since she hails from an intermixed family.

“We’re very accepting. It’s really about finding love and not what the person looks like on the outside.”

Rachel Lindsay’s announcement as The Bachelorette 2017 was done early to give producers plenty of time to gather potential candidates to become her suitors, a report from Us Weekly stated. An insider told the publication that the producers want to cast guys who are right for Lindsay.

There is not much time between the end of the current season of The Bachelor and the start of the filming of The Bachelorette 2017 so the show just wants to have as many applicants as they can possibly welcome.

The move to announce Rachel as The Bachelorette 2017 appears to be working because there has been a “huge spike” of applicants, the insider continued. The Bachelorette Season 13 is expected to have the most diverse cast since Lindsay is open to dating different guys. In that case, guys in the upcoming season will come in different types and races.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor Season 21 is heading to its eighth week with the hometown dates. Fans of Rachel Lindsay will still get to see her spend time with Nick in her hometown in Dallas, Texas, and get to know about her background. According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Corinne Olympios will be eliminated during the Rose Ceremony.

Catch The Bachelor Season 21’s hometown dates on Monday, Feb. 20, 8 p.m. ET and The Bachelorette 2017’s premiere on May 22, 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

