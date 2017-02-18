Niall Horan Solo Tour: Will Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson Tour Too?

Niall Horan more or less inadvertently announced he is planning a solo tour. It probably slipped right by most readers because he was talking about the One Direction hiatus at the time, and assuring fans that he, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson would be getting back together, eventually.

One Direction’s Niall Horan is quoted on CNN explaining he is “going to be doing a bit of a tour.”

“I’m doing [my music], going to be doing a bit of a tour. Harry’s got his movie coming out, Harry’s doing his thing. Louis’s doing his thing and Liam’s doing his thing. A year has gone so quick already. But when [a reunion] does happen, it’s going to be great.”

Will Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Louis Tomlison also of One Direction go on tour in 2017 as well? If Niall Horan is going to tour, and Harry Styles is the one with an $80 million dollar three-album contract, then we can assume that Harry Styles is going to have a tour as well.

Liam Payne will very soon have a new baby, and Louis Tomlinson just lost his mom, but they do have solo albums coming out. They too will likely go on tour, though it is kind of sad to think that Liam Payne will have to leave Cheryl Cole and the baby at home.

One Direction could release their albums closer together than earlier anticipated. One would have guessed Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne would avoid putting out their albums within a month or two of each other, but it could happen.

Harry Styles, according to speculation by BBC Radio 1, will likely release his album in late April or early May. The Sun has the story, but The Sun also points out that a more official report in Billboard, contained statements by Rob Stringer, only said the album would be out soon.

One Direction band members will all likely seek to release their music sometime in the spring and summer of 2017. Then the tours will likely follow. How many tour dates will Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan have on their solo tours?

One Direction toured nine months out of the year for five years. They went on expansive world tours. Will Harry Styles, feel compelled to tour for nine months with his debut solo album? The length of tours varies significantly within the music industry, and the old One Direction tours were unusually extensive in scope.

Chances are Harry Styles will set the tone for Louis Tomlinson and Liam Payne. Apparently, Niall Horan is already making his plans.

Niall Horan originally thought his album would be ready by early summer but announced last month that it will take a little longer according to Goss who quoted Niall Horan.

“I am taking my time on it. I don’t want to rush it. I said it would be out at the start of the summer but I might push it back now a small bit. I don’t really have an idea. I’ll keep writing until it’s there and when it’s there I’ll let everyone know. It’s not going to be all singles.”

So Niall Horan is uncertain when his album will be ready. Hopefully, it will still come out this summer. It would be perfect if Niall Horan’s album could be released a couple of months after the Harry Styles album. This would avoid direct competition between the One Direction band mates for the Billboard charts and album sales.

Louis Tomlinson has gotten a late start on creating his album, so it is hard to imagine that he will manage to get his album ready in the same time frame as Liam Payne and Niall Horan. Harry Styles is releasing his album in early spring.

One Direction’s Liam Payne is working really hard to finish the bulk of his recording before Cheryl has the baby. Liam is recording in LA, while Cheryl, unable to travel is waiting for him in London. Liam Payne’s album will still need work by the studio once he is finished which may take several months.

It is doubtful that Liam Payne’s album will be out in time to compete or conflict with Harry Styles album. It is unknowable whether Liam will release his album before Niall Horan’s.

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson is also hard at work on his own album. Louis recently collaborated with ROZES, a young woman who also goes by the name Elizabeth Mencel. Mencel is quoted in Heavy.

“It was really fun working with him, and he’s super-talented. We kind of dug into his life, what he’s up to. He’s obviously going through an emotional time and then recreating himself [as a solo artist], so it was fun to be his diary for the day.”

If Harry Styles releases his album in April or May then he might be ready for a summer through fall season tour. It is unknown even to Niall Horan when his album will be complete, but since he said “a bit” later than early summer. Could fans be looking at mid-summer or late summer?

Liam Payne, like Harry Styles, is thinking he will be finished soon. Louis Tomlinson is really just getting started, apparently, so perhaps he will be finished last, though that too is an unknown.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan will be releasing their albums this year. If any of them opt for a long, extensive world tour, then it could be 2018 before a reunion is possible. At least we have assurance from Niall, Liam, and Louis that a One Direction reunion tour is inevitable, eventually.

One Direction fans will get four albums from Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan, followed by as many as four tours.

