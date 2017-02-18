‘Pokemon GO’: New Evolution Items Drop Rates, Requirements, Uses

New evolution items for Pokemon GO’s Gen. 2 Pokemon are here but it looks like they’re a nightmare to find. Here are the drop rates, requirements, and uses for those bad boys.

If you’ve been tuning into the Inquisitr or have recently opened your Pokemon GO app, then you’ll be pretty up to date with the latest news about Pokemon GO. Gen. 2 Pokemon have finally arrived to Pokemon GO, alongside a very welcome update to the trainer customization, an addition of Pokemon gender and gender-specific variants, boosted candy reward for catching evolved Pokemon, new music during wild Pokemon encounters, new night-mode map, and a couple of aesthetic cleanups.

Included also in this huge Pokemon GO update to accompany the new list of Pokemon are new Evolution Items that are required by various Pokemon to be able to evolve.

Pocket Lint reports that there are five special Evolution Items new to Pokemon GO, and these five Evolution Items could be used for eight different Pokemon. This first batch of Evolution Items are the Dragon Scale, King’s Rock, Metal Coat, Sun Stone, and Up-Grade.

Dragon Scale

Dragon Scale was first introduced in the Generation 2 Pokemon games and in the original Pokemon Adventures manga. It was first seen when Silver’s Seadra evolved into a Kingdra while holding the Dragon Scale.

In Pokemon GO, Dragon Scale could be used on a Seadra as well to evolve it into a Kingdra.

Dragon Scale + Seadra + 100 candies = Kingdra

Sun Stone

Named from an actual gemstone, the Sun Stone was first introduced in Generation 2 Pokemon games. In the Pokemon Anime, the Sun Stone was first seen when Ash won a Sun Stone in the Bug-Catching Contest and will be used to evolve his Sunkern later on. Apart from Gen. 1’s Gloom and Gen. 2’s Sunkern, Sun Stone could also be used to evolve later generation Pokemon such as Helioptile into Heliolisk.

In Pokemon GO, the Sun Stone could be used on Gloom and Sunkern.

Sun Stone + Gloom + 100 candies = Bellossom

Sun Stone + Sunkern + 50 candies = Sunflora

King’s Rock

King’s Rock, which also goes by the name of King’s Symbol, was first introduced in Generation 2 Pokemon games and generally looks like a king’s crown shaped from a rock. The King’s Rock was the first Evolution Item to appear in the Pokemon animated series. The item was won by Ash in a Sumo Conference and was later used by Misty’s Poliwhirl to evolve into a Politoed.

With a King’s Rock (& help from Shellder), Slowpoke can evolve into Slowking. He could use pants #Pokémon on boomerang pic.twitter.com/GGZfjGeHiX — Tony Bermudez (@BerMEWdez728) December 27, 2016

In Pokemon GO, a King’s Rock could be used on a Poliwhirl and a Slowpoke.

King’s Rock + Poliwhirl + 100 candies = Politoed

King’s Rock + Slowpoke + 50 candies = Slowking

Metal Coat

Metal Coat was first introduced in Generation 2 Pokemon games. When a Metal Coat is held by Pokemon in traditional Pokemon games, it grants a 20 percent boost in Steel-type moves. When an eligible Scyther or Onix holds a Metal Coat and is traded, they evolve into Scizor and Steelix respectively.

In Pokemon GO, Metal Coat can be used to evolve Scyther and Onix, as well.

Metal Coat + Onix + 50 candies = Steelix

Metal Coat + Scyther + 50 candies = Scizor

Up-Grade

Up-Grade is pretty straightforward. It was first introduced in Generation 2 Pokemon games and could be used to evolve Porygon into Porygon2 when traded.

In Pokemon GO, the Up-Grade works exactly the same way and evolves Porygon into Porygon2.

Up-Grade + Porygon + 50 candies = Porygon2

Acquiring Evolution Items

These special items new to Pokemon GO are some of the rarest items yet that we will encounter in the game. As of now, the only way to get these Evolution Items is through spinning Pokestops, and apparently, these Evolution Items are very hard to acquire. Drop rates are a nightmare and Niantic is not divulging the numbers for these Evolution Items.

Through reports from Pokemon GO trainers at the Pokemon GO subreddit, these Evolution Items are extremely rare that one trainer spent the whole day running around town spinning PokeStops to no avail. Another Pokemon GO trainer estimated 100 PokeStops and only drew one Sun Stone. One Pokemon GO trainer was only able to acquire one of each Evolution Item (except the Up-Grade) on an 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. run around a metropolitan area, spinning approximately 250 PokeStops.

Interestingly, a lot of Pokemon GO trainers are reporting they are getting Evolution Items on their seventh-day bonus spin, but no official studies and stats have been done to prove the correlation.

Dragon Scale, Up-Grade, Sun Stone, Metal Coat, and King’s Rock all require that the Pokemon GO trainer be at least Level 10 to be able to drop on PokeStops, Slash Gear notes.

Are you planning to go up and down the block this weekend to hunt for those new Pokemon GO Evolution Items?

[Featured Image by The Pokemon Company International]