Amber Rose, Kanye West’s Ex Girlfriend Met Kim Kardashian After Twitter War

Kim Kardashian recently posted a selfie with Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend, Amber Rose. After a heated confrontation between Kanye and Amber over Twitter, it seems that the former’s spouse Kim Kardashian moved in to diffuse the tension.

There is a whole story behind this picture. It all started with a discussion featuring the rappers Kanye West and Wiz Khalifa last Thursday after Wiz publicly mocked Kanye’s decision to change the title of their upcoming album from SWISH to Waves, which from the former’s point of view was tantamount to plagiarism of the work of another artist, Max B who usually includes the word ‘waves’ in his works. “Hit this KK and be yourself,” Wiz tweeted, referring to the variety of cannabis he markets, Khalifa Kush.

Hit this kk and become yourself. — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) January 27, 2016

However, Kanye thought that the acronym ‘KK’ referred to his wife (Kim Kardashian), so he did not hesitate to attack the rapper in a series of tweets (more than 30) that alluded to his career and his personal life. “To begin with: you stole your entire [Kid] Cudi’s hand. Second: your first single was cheesy, just like most of those who followed,” he said. Kanye’s messages also referred to Wiz’s failed relationship with Amber Rose – mother of his two-year-old son Sebastian – with whom West previously had a love affair before marrying Kim.

“Fifth: I know you get angry every time you look at your child and you remember that woman is going to have you trapped for 18 years.” Sixth: No one who knows has listened to your entire discs. Fourth: You let a stripper catch you Fifth: Do not ever disrespect me,” Kanye’s tweets continued. However, the rapper decided to delete those publications and apologize after discovering the true meaning of ‘KK’, claiming that he only wanted to convey positive energy in his profile.

“I’m glad to know now that KK means marijuana… Please excuse the confusion, now I’m going to continue with Waves. I’m going to relax because it’s all about positive energy and blessings,” Kanye posted an hour after his outburst on Twitter. “The saddest thing is that I love Wiz and I love all my brothers and the rest of the world.” he later added.

Despite his good intentions, Wiz lost two million followers on Twitter in a single day, and Kanye could not help but throw a hint, insinuating that it was because of his misunderstanding that the damage was done. “It’s a sad day… Wiz lost 2 million followers since I tweeted. I did not want to hurt him like that,” Kanye said.

After such a controversy Amber came out in defense of her son on a podcast saying she would never bring in children into personal conflicts and that it simply demonstrates the kind of person Kanye is. Amber also added that even though Kanye targeted Sebastian, she wouldn’t be as ridiculous as Kanye has portrayed to be.

Things got more heated up after Amber posted a tweet revealing her quirky sex life with Kanye. Warning, it contains offensive language.

Awww @kanyewest are u mad I'm not around to play in ur asshole anymore? #FingersInTheBootyAssBitch☝ — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) January 27, 2016

Obviously, Kanye denied these accusations saying, “I’m not into that kind of s—, I like pictures and videos. Me and my wife got the kind of love that can turn exes into best friends.” he added. “Exes can be mad but just know, I never let them play with my ass… I don’t do that… I stay away from that area altogether.” he continued. Kanye West’s efforts to nullify these accusations made him a bit insecure which is why fans made an attempt to compile a Kanye Anal Playlist, which included some double-entendre song titles like Adele’s Rolling in the Deep, Soundgarden’s Blackhole Sun and Nirvana’s Smells like Teen Spirit.

After such statements, Kim met Amber showing that despite all the fighting going on, she and Amber were not affected even though both of them were involved with the same man. “Tea, anyone?” Kim said in her selfie.