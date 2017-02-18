One Direction: Harry Styles Is Planning To Take Over Hollywood

Hollywood Life is reporting that Harry Styles of One Direction fame is planning to take over Hollywood.

“Justin Timberlake has been able to do something very few other artists can: go seamlessly between acting and singing and do both phenomenally! But he better watch out because Harry Styles is coming for his title…”

The mag even issues a cheeky threat to Justin Timberlake, saying that Styles is coming after his crown.

Former N*Sync star Justin Timberlake was alone among his bandmates in finding success as a solo star, particularly with his breakout album FutureSex/Lovesounds.

Hollywood Life claims that a source told them that Harry Styles is hoping to get an Oscar for his work as an actor on Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk.

Harry apparently hopes to follow that up with a Grammy for his music solo work.

Many outlets have reported that Harry is working with a slew of producers, friends, and fellow musicians, including Meghan Trainor, to prepare material for his first solo album.

The source also said that Harry has been bitten by the acting bug — he loves it and wants to do more.

“He is dipping his feet in many areas and as much as he is working on music, the acting bug has definitely bit and we can all thank Dunkirk for sparking that… He has seen how the best do it with Christopher Nolan as his director and he wants to chase an Oscar before he chases a Grammy.”

The source went on to say that Styles hopes to emulate the way Timberlake has managed his career.

“He actually loves how Justin Timberlake has done it and how he has done both acting and singing seamlessly, he would like to emulate that type of career.”

Harry Styles shot to fame alongside bandmates Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Liam Payne after Simon Cowell put the boys together on talent show The X Factor. It was Harry who chose the name “One Direction,” which was a reference to the way the boys were teamed up after initially auditioning as six separate solo systems. Cowell decided that while they were not up to scratch, they were “too good to throw away,” so he put Harry, Niall, Louis, Liam, and Zayn together as a group, where they became a sensation.

Styles reflected that they all had one direction in mind when they auditioned: a desire for pop stardom and creative fulfillment.

The band enjoyed five years of international superstardom before announcing that they would go on hiatus in 2015. Zayn Malik quit the band in 2015.

Zayn Malik has already enjoyed success with his album Mind of Mine and his single “Pillowtalk.”

Some outlets claimed that Harry Styles was furious after Zayn Malik quit One Direction and that the two maintain a fierce rivalry to this day.

Hollywood Life reported that Style was peeved when Zayn gave a series of interviews slamming One Direction’s music as lame and formulaic in the months after he quit the band.

Styles eventually learned to laugh it off, but a source told the mag that Harry believed Zayn should not bite the hand that fed him for so long. Styles even made a joke that Malik should watch his words because the boys just might need to reunite and do a reunion tour in a decade or two when their money runs out.

“Every time that Zayn throws any shade toward his time in One Direction, Harry is the first one to laugh it off. At first he was mad but now it is just complete nonsense. Harry thinks you shouldn’t bite the hand that fed him for so long and gave Zayn the opportunity to do what he wants to do now in his career. And he always jokes that Zayn should watch his words because ten to twenty years from now they all will probably be trying to set up a reunion tour to make money when the fandom dies out.”

Zayn told reporters that he never felt free when he was part of One Direction, and never felt like he was treated like an artist.

Malik admitted that he struggled with anxiety after quitting One Direction, and that was why he notoriously pulled out of a number of interviews and performances.

For a while, there was even talk that girlfriend Gigi Hadid was pushing Zayn to reunite with the One Direction boys, because Malik evidently felt less anxious when he was part of the One Direction lineup, despite his claims that he felt better as a solo artist.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]