LG V30 Rumors And Specs: Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM, 4-Camera Setup And More

LG needs to play its cards right for the company to make it big in the smartphone industry this year. With the smartphone maker reeling from the LG G5 and LG V20’s relatively weak performance last year, the tech giant’s upcoming flagships for 2017, the LG G6 and the LG V30, need to be very impressive.

Recent rumors about the LG G6 are pretty discouraging, with reports stating that the flagship would pack an older Snapdragon 821 instead of Qualcomm’s newest SoC, the Snapdragon 835, due to Samsung hoarding the new chips for its Galaxy S8 smartphone. The LG V30, which is rumored for a release in the second half of 2017, however, is a completely different story.

Rumors about the LG V30 have begun to trickle down in the rumor mill, and speculations about the device have been very encouraging so far. Currently, rumors are high that the LG V30 would pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC, a very impressive 6GB of RAM and a revolutionary camera system unlike anything available on the market today, according to GSM Arena. Apart from these, speculations also state that the LG V30 would revise its iconic second screen into something far more useful.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 would work perfectly with the LG V20, considering that the processor is the most powerful unit in the lineup of the chipmaker’s SoCs. Capable of producing far more processing power and consuming less battery life than its predecessor, the Snapdragon 835 would definitely make the performance of the LG V30 flagship-worthy.

One thing that the Snapdragon 835 has, however, is its capability to support 8GB of RAM. Thus, while the LG V30 is currently rumored to pack 6GB of RAM, there is a chance that the tech giant would go all out and simply release a flagship that makes the most out of the Snapdragon 835’s capabilities. While 6GB of RAM is more than enough to handle most mobile applications, 8GB of memory would enable the LG V30 to overpower the specs of its rivals such as the Galaxy S8, which is rumored to come with just 4GB of RAM.

Perhaps most interesting, however, are recent rumors stating that the LG V30 would be equipped with a revolutionary camera system. According to a Phone Arena report, speculations are high that the LG V30 would pack two sets of dual-lens sensors, allowing the device to work with a robust four-camera system. Considering the advantages of using two lenses per camera, the utilization of the same technology for both the V30’s front and back cameras would be pretty revolutionary.

Smartphone imaging has become a lot more prolific over the last few years, with industry leaders such as Apple and Samsung investing heavily in the development of mobile camera technology. Currently, sensors found on the Huawei P9, the iPhone 7 Plus, the Galaxy S7 and the Google Pixel are among the best in the market, capable of taking premium pictures that are pretty close to DSLR quality. The LG V30’s four-camera system might very well rival the quality of the images taken with these industry leaders.

Lastly, rumors are high that the LG V30 would do away with the flagship’s iconic secondary display. Speculations are high that LG would be replacing the popular feature with something more innovative. Considering the popularity and usefulness of the 2016 MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar, there is a chance that the upcoming LG flagship phablet would be equipped with a similar feature.

From what could be determined by current rumors about the device, the LG V30 appears to be a powerful, formidable flagship phablet. With a unique camera system and specs that are comparable with the best that the leaders in the smartphone industry are set to offer, the LG V30 might very well be the device that would make the tech giant into a powerhouse smartphone manufacturer that is capable of standing toe-to-toe with the market’s titans such as Apple and Samsung.

