Little Mix Song ‘Touch’ Inspires Funny ‘Bad Lip Reading’ Video

Little Mix has been touring America with Ariana Grande for her Dangerous Woman Tour, but they are also being teased with a “bad lip reading” style of parody on YouTube.

The bad lip reading video of Little Mix’s “Touch of Paris” that was made by TheKosmic8 has around 78,000 views and has only been uploaded on February 4.

The real Little Mix’s “Touch of Paris” was only released around January 19 to get ready for their tour with Ariana Grande in America. The Little Mix and Ariana Grande tour started on February 3 in Phoenix, Arizona, according to Teen Vogue.

While Little Mix is working hard to impress their American audiences during their tour, it does not mean they have stopped working on their charity causes.

For example, Shields Gazette in the U.K. reported on February 17 that Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall donated her clothes to a charity shop.

Other big news for Little Mix fans is that their upcoming February 22 performance for the 2017 Brit Awards will become part of a compilation, and fans can win a copy. According to Official Charts, the rules for the Little Mix contest are easy and involve filling out a form on their website.

After the 2017 Brit Awards, Little Mix will be performing twice on NBC on February 28. Headline Planet says that Little Mix will perform two separate times on the same day for The Today Show. Little Mix will also be in the NYC area at the end of February to perform in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

While they are in America, Little Mix may also be making a new video. Lifestyle reports on February 10 that the rumors got started when a stylist associated with Little Mix dropped some hints on social media that they were working on a project.

So far, the speculations about which of Little Mix’s songs might be part of their next Glory Days video is “No More Sad Songs.”

Of course, the point of all this touring in America is so that Little Mix can expand their next tour. After their tour with Ariana Grande, Little Mix will continue to tour throughout 2017 in Europe, Asia, Australia, and a separate tour especially for their home country of the U.K.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Little Mix has avoided touring in America in the past because they were not sure if America was one of their biggest fans.

Although it is unclear if they have completely won over America, Little Mix has already sold out for some of their upcoming U.K. tour. For example, Evening Telegraph reported on January 20 that Little Mix tickets were only available for sale online for a matter of minutes before they were completely sold out.

While there is plenty of Little Mix news to hear about as far as music goes, one thing that fans might not hear an update about for a while is the status of their individual relationships with their boyfriends.

Little Mix fans are aware that Jesy Nelson recently broke up with her longtime boyfriend and Perrie Edwards is also no longer dating Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is rumored to be dating Andre Gray. Jade Thirlwall’s relationship status also involves boyfriend Jed Elliott, and they are rumored to still be together.

Regardless, as long as Little Mix is on tour, they can still potentially find American romantic partners.

Sadly, it was the constant touring that may have broken up Perrie Edwards and Zayn Malik. The fact that Little Mix tours year-round can put a damper on their potential for romance in 2017, but it is still unclear why exactly Jesy Nelson and her ex-boyfriend Jake Roche broke up in late 2016.

Daily Mail reported in January 2017 that Jesy Nelson gathered strength from her Little Mix sisters, but the breakup with Jake Roche was “horrendous.”

Little Mix’s tour with Ariana Grande will end on April 15 in Orlando, Florida. Little Mix’s European Glory Days Tour begins May 21 at Tranmere Rovers FC Stadium in the U.K. Little Mix will also have a series of U.K. concerts beginning on October 9 until November 26.

[Feature Image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images]