WWE News: Finn Balor Returning To Ring In Time For ‘WrestleMania’

Ever since Finn Balor started to work on his rehabilitation, he has made it clear that he intended to return to the WWE in time for WrestleMania. It looks like he will succeed in that goal. The WWE is advertising their Road to WrestleMania events for March and Finn Balor is in the advertising. WrestleMania takes place on April 2, 2017, from Orlando, Florida.

WrestleMania would be a huge homecoming for Finn Balor, seeing as how the WWE Universe fell in love with The Demon when he was wrestling in NXT and held the NXT title. He finally left NXT after losing his title to Samoa Joe and Monday Night Raw chose him with an early pick in the WWE brand split draft.

Finn Balor then made his presence known and became a huge main event star on the main roster in mere weeks. After Monday Night Raw drafted Finn Balor on July 19, he appeared for the first time on July 25 and won a four-way match that included Rusev, Cesaro, and Kevin Owens.

On that same show, he then beat Roman Reigns cleanly in a one-on-one match to earn a spot in the inaugural Universal Championship match at SummerSlam. Finn Balor beat Seth Rollins in that match to become the first Universal Champion.

However, Finn Balor suffered a shoulder injury during the win. He was able to work through the match, and win, but tore his labrum in the process. He relinquished the title the next night on Monday Night Raw, underwent surgery, and started rehabbing his injury.

Most recently, Finn Balor was at the WWE U.K. Championship Tournament as an ambassador for the WWE. Balor got his start wrestling in the U.K. in an NWA-sanctioned promotion. He quickly won his first title, despite being only 18 when he debuted for the company.

The Ireland native actually competed for the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in 2007 but lost in the tournament to Daniel Bryan. After this, Finn Balor headed to Japan and became a huge star in NJPW.

While in Japan’s largest promotion, Finn Balor was known as Prince Devitt and won the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship three times, the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship six times, and won the Best of the Super Juniors Tournament twice.

Even more important, Finn Balor became a mainstream star when he formed The Bullet Club. Many fans know about the Bullet Club now because of AJ Styles, but Finn Balor was the leader before Styles joined the group.

The original Bullet Club saw Finn Balor as the leader with Bad Luck Fale, Tama Tonga, and Karl Anderson as the other members. Soon, the Young Bucks and Luke Gallows also joined the group and they began to dominate NJPW.

AJ Styles joined the group when Finn Balor signed with the WWE and left to join NXT. He quickly became a star thanks to The Demon persona that he took on for big matches. Finn Balor beat Kevin Owens for the NXT title and became the longest-reigning men’s champion.

He won the Dusty Rhodes Classic Tag Team Tournament with Samoa Joe and then the two feuded, with Samoa Joe ending the Finn Balor title reign. After that, he moved to the main roster and the rest is history.

There are no rumors yet on who Finn Balor will face at WrestleMania, although names like AJ Styles and Samoa Joe are certainly there when it comes to simple special attraction matches that don’t require a large storyline to build to the match.

