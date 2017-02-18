Warning Harry Styles Fans: Ways One Direction Fans Could Be In Danger Or Scammed

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan are all so cute, and it is easy to get carried away on Twitter. However, Harry’s sister Gemma Styles just tweeted a sobering message about a potential threat to Directioners.

Harry Styles fans have allegedly been scammed out of their money, tricked into giving out personal information and even encouraged to share compromising photos. There are other dangers out there as well, so read carefully and take precautions to avoid the many dangers One Direction fans could face on social media.

Gemma Styles wants to remind all One Direction fans to play safely on social media. Gemma tweeted a warning about a Harry Styles imposter trolling for young girls and now The Sun and other major news outlets are reporting on the dangers as well.

Whether it’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson or Niall Horan a girl most loves, the same principles apply. Imposters are out there.

One Direction’s Harry Styles “Catfish” Scam

Gemma Styles is advising One Direction fans to use extreme caution after making a nasty discovery about a man impersonating Harry Styles online. The account @PrvtHarryStyles is NOT Harry Styles’ account, and the person has reportedly coaxed photos and even money out of young girls eager to impress their favorite heartthrob, according to The Sun.

The fake Harry Styles account has been shut down by Twitter, but rest assured there are other fake accounts out there. So beware of wolves in heartthrob’s clothing.

Make sure all Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne accounts are authentic and beware of strangers pretending to be celebrities, or asking for photos, money or personal information.

The fake Harry Styles account had attracted over 10,000 followers from the One Direction fan base. Many people were fooled into believing this man was actually Harry. Girls professed their love for him on his very public twitter account.

One young lady tweeted to @PrvtHarryStyles, as if in response to his profession of love for her.

“Love you as well.”

Harry Styles’ sister Gemma urgently reaches out to One Direction fans.

“Do not send pictures or anything else. Stay sharp, stay suspicious, stay safe.”

This time the imposter chose Harry Styles to impersonate, but next time it could be Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, or virtually anyone else. These people, who pretend to be celebrities in order to lure young women, can be dangerous and often they are mentally ill.

It is best not to send private photos or anything over the internet, one would not want to announce or display to everyone, including family, friends, and government because the internet is not private. Do not give out contact information, a vacation destination, or locations as this can be used, not only by the person one is speaking to, but others.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson or Niall Horan will not request fan photos, especially not nude photos. The One Direction guys would not ask for money either. They have plenty.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan will never ask a fan to meet them privately without their parent’s knowledge. So girls, just say no to fake Harry or fake Louis, Liam or Niall.

One Direction Fans Issuing Threats

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson fans recently attacked Bella Thorne when she posted the word “Awww,” in response to a photo by Louis Tomlinson on Instagram. One fan even responded with a death threat according to Seventeen.

“Bella Thorne You Gonna Die.”

One Direction fans and others should be cautious, because technically, issuing a threat is illegal, even on social media. In addition, it is publicly visible and remains in some form forever on the internet. Social media posts can also end up as news articles like this one in Seventeen. Seventeen is displaying actual fan tweets, with account names. Is this really how some One Direction fans want to be perceived?

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson all have twitter accounts but don’t necessarily post as much as fans might like. Still, fans must stay on guard against being deceived by someone pretending to be Harry, Liam, Niall, and Louis using another account. Why would they use a second account to interact with fans?

RELATED REPORTS ON THE INQUISITR

One Direction Update: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, And Niall Horan Reunion Certain, Timetable Uncertain

One Direction Net Worth, Big Houses, And Fast Cars: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson Enjoy Fantastic Lifestyle

One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, And Niall Horan Honored For Their Solo Work: Fans Await New Harry Styles And Liam Payne’s Music

One Direction’s Workout And Washboard Abs: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, And Niall Horan

One Direction 2017 Timeline: Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik Album Releases And More

One Direction fans are not alone in feeling safe posting whatever they want online. Most people get a false sense of security, tweeting alone in their rooms, or when they are on their phones. Still the dangers out there are very real. Revealing one’s location, meeting up with strangers, and giving out too much personal information can be risky.

Gemma Styles and One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan would want Directioners to stay safe.

[Featured Image by Star Max 2/AP Images Getty Images]