Bristol Palin Enters Her Last Trimester With Baby Bump Pic

Bristol Palin is officially in the home stretch of her third pregnancy and has the baby bump photo to prove it. The 26-year-old shared the selfie on Thursday as she announced the update to her followers.

Palin simply captioned the photo “last trimester!” as she posed in an oversized black top and skinny jeans. She’s been a bit more low-key this pregnancy as compared to her first two as she hasn’t shared very many baby bump updates. While the post only received 8,000 likes from Bristol’s 127,000 followers, Instagram users took to sharing their opinions on the photo.

Some offered congratulations for Bristol and her family, however, others brought up more controversial topics.

“You look great! I was huge my last trimester.”

last trimester! A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on Feb 16, 2017 at 8:40am PST

In fact, Palin’s husband Dakota Meyer shared some words with one Instagram user who had negative things to say about his family. Dakota stated he was defending his family from the disrespectful comments.

“I’ll say even worse when people want to disrespect my family.”

But Meyer also left positive comments on Palin’s baby bump post as he said he’s a lucky man to be married to her.

“I’m one lucky man to have a wife that looks so damn good!!”

Negative comments aside, most of Bristol’s followers only had good things to say as Dakota defended her pregnancy photo.

“You make pregnancy look beautiful!”

Bristol’s baby bump photo comes just days after she made a post in celebration of Valentine’s Day. In the caption, Palin admitted she and her husband have some serious highs and lows over the past two years. The couple called off their original wedding and then worked to co-parent their daughter before tying the knot in a secretive ceremony in June last year.

“We have seen some of the highest highs – and lowest lows, but I am so thankful for where God has brought us, you are the greatest husband, father, and best friend that I could’ve ever dreamt of…”

She and Meyer are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Sailor Grace, and Bristol has an 8-year-old son, Tripp, from a previous relationship. She and Dakota are excited to expand their family and told commenters that they will have as many kids as they want to when asked what number they’re aiming for. So far, there’s no word on the baby’s gender as Palin continues to post only small updates on her third pregnancy.

People also reported on Bristol’s baby bump selfie as the site offered details into her pregnancy.

“The daughter of former Alaska governor and failed vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a selfie of her growing baby bump.”

Dakota and Bristol first announced her pregnancy in December in a statement released to Entertainment Tonight.

“We are so excited to announce that our family is expanding! God has blessed us so much; we are thankful for His grace and new beginnings. A springtime baby in the Meyer home and we can’t wait!”

People also discussed Dakota and Bristol’s decision to marry after they came under scrutiny for calling off their original wedding. Of course, that led the public to question the paternity of Sailor Grace until both Palin and Meyer publicly addressed the issue.

“The two married last June after resolving a months-long, heated custody dispute over their daughter.”

Despite all the past drama and negative comments that continue to roll in, it seems Bristol and Dakota are happy together as they prepare to welcome a new baby to the family this spring.

