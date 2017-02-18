‘Chief Kim’ K-Drama Tops Ratings For Time Slot, Cast To Fulfill Ratings Promise

The current season of K-dramas seem to show that light-hearted romantic comedies are no longer the trend. If we are to simply look at both Korean viewership ratings and international activity among video-on-demand (VOD) streaming sites that specify in K-dramas, we’ll see that melodramas are popular mostly in the form of thrillers. Case and point, the most popular K-drama on Korean public television is Defendant airing on the Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) and on Korean cable television is Voice airing on the Orion Cinema Network (OCN).

However, there is one K-drama that seems to be “breaking the trend” this season and it is Chief Kim. Also known as Good Manager and Manager Kim, the Korean Broadcasting System (KBS) K-drama starring Namgoong Min (The Girl Who Sees Smells, Beautiful Gong Shim), Nam Sang Mi (Goddess of Marriage, Gunman in Joseon), Junho of 2PM (Twenty, Memory), and Jung Hye Sung (Oh My Venus, Moonlight Drawn by Clouds) suddenly attracted K-drama fans’ attention when it tied in viewership with Saimdang, Light’s Diary. Now it is the runaway hit dominating in its time slot.

Now Chief Kim has achieved a viewership ratings milestone in which Namgoong Min and the rest of the main cast of the K-drama will have to fulfill their “ratings promise.”

On February 14, 935 Entertainment, the entertainment agency in which Namgoong Min is signed under, made a statement pertaining to fulfilling his ratings promise, as reported by Soompi. Unfortunately, the date and location of delivering on said ratings promise has not been set because of the shooting schedule for Chief Kim.

“Namgoong Min will be fulfilling the ratings promise he made for Chief Kim. However, due to his busy shooting schedule, an exact date and location have not been decided upon as of yet. After distributing coffees to the production staff of Chief Kim, Namgoong Min will distribute coffees to office employees as well.”

Namgoong Min and the rest of the cast of Chief Kim promised to distribute a thousand coffees to office workers if the K-drama achieved over 15 percent in viewership ratings. According to the viewership ratings provided by both TNmS Media Korea and AGB Nielsen Korea, that milestone was technically achieved last week with the fifth episode. The former recorded 15.5 percent for the Seoul National Capital Area while the latter recorded 15.5 percent for the nation and 15.8 percent for the Seoul National Capital Area.

In a way, Namgoong Min is “paying it forward” with his ratings promise as sending coffee seems to be a show of encourage. For example back on February 11, Minah of Girls’ Day and Seo Hyo Rim sent a coffee truck to Namgoong Min to him on the set of Chief Kim. They previously worked together on a past SBS K-drama, Beautiful Gong Shim. It had coffee and other drinks and a banner with a cleverly reference Namgoong Min’s current and past K-dramas. Of course Namgoong Min was very thankful for the coffee truck promising to work even harder during filming.

Chief Kim airs on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10 p.m. For those who do not have access to Korean public channels, it can be viewed on both Viki and OnDemandKorea.

