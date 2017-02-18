WWE News: Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, And Samoa Joe Featured At WWE Dallas Event

In Friday night’s WWE action, Raw superstars Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Brock Lesnar, and the new Women’s Champion Bayley were amongst those appearing in the ring. The latest event was held at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, Texas, and featured at least one notable absence after the latest drama that went down on Monday Night Raw. It also saw several superstars make statements ahead of future matches scheduled for pay-per-views.

The latest episode of Raw and the build towards Fastlane and WrestleMania 33 seemed to be themes for this latest WWE house show in Dallas. After defeating Charlotte Flair for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship earlier this week in the main event match, Bayley brought her new belt to the ring to show it off. She was accompanied by Sasha Banks who gave her some assistance in Monday’s win. Former champion Charlotte brought her protege Dana Brooke to ringside for her match against the new champion.

After another attack perpetrated on Raw, Samoa Joe also stepped into the ring for a match against Sami Zayn. The two seem destined for a short term feud including a match at Fastlane in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for early March. Friday’s bout in Dallas gave the Canadian superstar his first attempt at revenge following Joe’s attack on him this past Monday. As expected, the main roster’s newest star was victorious in the match, which probably made Triple H grin ear to ear and Seth Rollins itch to get back to the ring.

In a big segment of the show, “The Beast” Brock Lesnar showed up with his advocate Paul Heyman to surprise the fans and cause some destruction. Lesnar interrupted a tag team match and annihilated a handful of superstars in the ring to send a message to his WrestleMania opponent. Among the superstars who had been competing were Sin Cara, Primo, Bo Dallas, and Curtis Axel.

Brock hit multiple suplexes and finished with an F5 on Titus O’Neil. As the fans started the chant up for “Goldberg,” Heyman quieted their chanting by letting them know Bill Goldberg would not be there for the evening’s event, but his client is certainly looking ready for another match at WrestleMania 33.

In case you forgot just how destructive #BrockLesnar can be, here's a reminder… #WWEDallas #SuplexCity

The main event that was originally advertised according to ProWrestling was Big Show vs. Brock Lesnar. Instead, the main event match in Dallas featured the ongoing feud between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman. Reportedly, Reigns was victorious in the match after hitting a huge spear. Reigns and Strowman will go head-to-head at Fastlane in several weeks, so this may have been a preview of what’s to come, or it may provide Braun motivation to refocus his strategy for the pay-per-view.

While those two competed to close the show out, reportedly WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens was not in the building. That probably makes sense based on Owens’ recent sour mood. Fans watched live on TV as he destroyed his “best friend” Chris Jericho during the “Festival of Friendship” on last Monday’s episode of Raw.

Other competitors advertised for the WWE Dallas live event on Friday were Cruiserweight champion Neville, Rich Swann, The New Day, Rusev and Lana, TJ Perkins, Sheamus, Cesaro, and The Big Show.

WWE will hold a SmackDown Live event on Saturday night in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The show advertisement features AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and American Alpha. Also on Saturday evening, Raw superstars will be back in action for a WWE show at Rabobank Arena in Bakersfield, California, with several of the same matches from Friday’s WWE Dallas event taking place.

With the messages sent by Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, and Brock Lesnar at Friday’s event in Dallas, Texas, fans will be waiting to see what the next moves of their rivals will be on Monday Night Raw.

