Chicago Bulls Roster Minus Dwayne Wade Embarrassing For Boston Celtics?

Since the Chicago Bulls roster added Dwayne Wade, his stats might take a hit after missing their game with the Boston Celtics on Thursday. A CSN Chicago News report about his wrist injury which also reported an illness that followed will hopefully be as bad as it gets.

The article points out that the rotating Chicago Bulls roster around Dwayne Wade had them at 4-4 in the season with the Boston Celtics so far. But now, everyone’s talking about how Jimmy Butler is an improvment to the Chicago Bulls roster when he pulled a last-second win over Boston.

Fortunately for him – perhaps thanks to Wade’s absence, Butler was initially allowed to played without minute restrictions with Mirotic also making a return after missing a few games due to a back injury.

Much of the news coverage was focused on Dwayne Wade, not only for his injury and illness but for also being the only one out during this game. There are even some who feel they might as well treat this as if Dwayne Wade were still with the Miami Heat because many fans still can’t believe he ever left to join the Chicago Bulls.

Perhaps part of the reason for that is because the real reasons for why he left went unanswered. During his introductory news conference for the Chicago Bulls roster last year, he downplayed the reasons he left so abruptly.

Dwayne Wade was recently on The Vertical Podcast with Adrian Wojnarowski where he finally came clean.

Initially, during his introductory news conference last July, he said that his biggest reason for joining the Chicago Bulls roster was because he wanted to come back home.

One report about the interview by Fox Sports describes what Wade considered to then be petty complaints as to why he left, to be the entire reason behind it. And that was that Dwayne wasn’t getting much attention from Miami Heat president Pat Riley. But, the article also points to the possibility that the Heat weren’t very interested in investing on an aging player with knee injuries.

As for Dwayne Wade’s stats – and his recent wrist issues – they might have been correct to determine not giving him any attention at the time.

The Fox Sports article also points to Dwayne Wade’s stats since he made the roster.

“Wade, who is making a career-low 43 percent of his shots from the floor this season, eventually agreed to a two-year, $47 million deal with the Bulls.”

Thursday night’s win against the Boston Celtics goes to Jimmy Butler, who made two free throws with 0.9 seconds left on the clock, which brought the Chicago Bulls to win another home game at 104-103.

The Celtics, however, say that prior to this, the referee made a bad call on a foul against Isaiah Thomas for touching Butler’s elbow right before the last second shot.

According to a news report by ESPN, Thomas said the game was stolen.

“We won this game. We had it won. A great defensive stop by Marcus Smart and the referee called a horrible call. That was bad.”

Marcus Smart also chimed in to say that Butler missed his shot but that the foul was called on Marcus and that bad call was what gave Jimmy Butler those free shots.

Marcus took it a bit further and said that he essentially got punished for playing good defense.

Since the game, Boston Celtics are making news about their complaints and it’s opening up the debate against the Chicago Bulls roster as if they just got lucky by a bad call. Perhaps when Dwayne Wade comes back in, he could step it up and even out the odds?

